Home > Hot! Pulse >

Amazing things your nipples say about your health

Nipples 5 amazing things it says about your health

Did you know that nipples can tell if you have serious health problems?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Amazing things your nipples say about your health play

Get to know what your nipples say about you.

(Kamdora)

Related Articles

Sex Guys, these 3 positions will make you hit your partner's G-spot and clit at the same time
Sex 3 positions to help you last longer in bed
Wild Thoughts ! Ways to make her have dirty sex with you
Clitoris Mind-blowing ways to stimulate it
Oral Sex How important is it for men to give head?
Lazy sex Simple sex positions for the extremely lazy
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The changes around or on your nipple can be a sign of a health issue and if you notice anything weird, you need to see your physician.

1. Hair follicles around nipples

It's very ok to have hair growing around your nipples. But if the hair follicles around your nipples have increased in size, or become painful it is best that you show your doctor as it could be a sign of an infection.

ALSO READ: 5 things women do just before sex but never admit it

2. Having pains on the nipples while breastfeeding

Burning, painful and throbbing nipples are constant complaints during the first weeks of breastfeeding but if the pain continues it could be a sign that your baby is not latching well. However, nipple pain during breastfeeding could also be a sign of a bacterial infection.

3. Having red and dry nipples

Exercise can irritate the nipples, but if you are not doing any vigorous activity and still notice that your nipples are red and dry, it could indicate Paget’s disease which is a rare form of cancer of the areola and nipple.

4.Noticing a lump in the nipple

Any form of a lump in the nipple or breast can signal growing cancer. So if you notice any change in your nipples make sure you consult a doctor.

ALSO READ: 5 things you should never do after coitus

5. The inverted nipples

This nipple is intended into their skin. Some have inverted nipples since birth but if it is a new thing you have been noticing it is best that you consult your doctor ASAP because it could be a sign of cancer.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs An associate at Pulse A graduate of History Education and a diploma in Mass Communication. Interests: fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Wonder Woman ! Ways to help him Last longer in bedbullet
2 Sex Do this every night to have better love makingbullet
3 Drilling For Orgasm 11 great sex position for deep penetrationbullet

Hot! Pulse

3 things that happen to your vagina when you stop having sex
Vagina 3 things that happen to it when you stop having sex
5 little things that are killing your sex drive
Libido 5 little things that are killing your sex drive
Things we wish guys knew about blowjobs
Blowjob Things we wish guys knew about it
5 things your partner's penis can reveal about his health
The D 5 things your partner's penis can reveal about his health