Amazing things your nipples say about your health

The changes around or on your nipple can be a sign of a health issue and if you notice anything weird, you need to see your physician.

1. Hair follicles around nipples

It's very ok to have hair growing around your nipples. But if the hair follicles around your nipples have increased in size, or become painful it is best that you show your doctor as it could be a sign of an infection.

2. Having pains on the nipples while breastfeeding

Burning, painful and throbbing nipples are constant complaints during the first weeks of breastfeeding but if the pain continues it could be a sign that your baby is not latching well. However, nipple pain during breastfeeding could also be a sign of a bacterial infection.

3. Having red and dry nipples

Exercise can irritate the nipples, but if you are not doing any vigorous activity and still notice that your nipples are red and dry, it could indicate Paget’s disease which is a rare form of cancer of the areola and nipple.

4.Noticing a lump in the nipple

Any form of a lump in the nipple or breast can signal growing cancer. So if you notice any change in your nipples make sure you consult a doctor.

5. The inverted nipples

This nipple is intended into their skin. Some have inverted nipples since birth but if it is a new thing you have been noticing it is best that you consult your doctor ASAP because it could be a sign of cancer.