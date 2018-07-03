Amazing things to know before giving your first blowjob

news

Are you ready to give someone a blowjob for the first time ever? Congrats if yes! Giving oral sex to your partner can be intimidating, and scary. Someone’s genitals are about to be all up in your face mouth.

However, there are a few things you absolutely need to know before you give your first blowjob. You could just jump into this experience with no idea of what you’re doing, but you’re better off feeling a little more educated first. Below are a few things you need to know before giving your first blowjob.

1. You have to decide before starting whether you're going to spit or swallow

Well, you have three options: you can let him do it in your mouth and spit it out, swallow it, or pull away right before he finishes so he can do that into a tissue or something. It's totally up to you, not him! But you should probably make the decision before you start. He might finish right away, and if he doesn't know what you want to do, he could end up doing the wrong thing, which might be awful.

2. Things might smell

His genital area might smell funky. However, some guys are super clean for the experience, others aren't. You can totally ask him to wash up right before it happens, though. Also, the hair down there might be kind of strange. Again, everyone is different - some dudes are super hairy, others aren't really. Some will shave, a lot won't. You kind of get used to the hair stuff.

3. Be gentle with your teeth

A lot of people freak out about what to do with your teeth, but it's really quite simple. Just don't bite, and try to just extend your lips so that your teeth aren't on it if that makes sense. It's like licking a lollipop.