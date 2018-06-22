Pulse.ng logo
Again! Model goes completely nude in sexiest Instagram snap

Maheeda Again! Model goes completely nude in sexiest Instagram snap

We can't get enough of Maheeda as she flaunts her sexiness in front of the camera again.

  Published:
Again! Model goes completely nude in sexiest Instagram snap play

Maheeda

(Thenewsmatrics)

Maheeda who took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, where she dropped some really raunchy photos has dropped yet another one.

The Nigerian nudist and singer, Maheeda has now shared this completely naked selfie of herself in her bathroom and protected her boobs with her hand.

Below is the hot snap she just released.

Again! Model goes completely nude in sexiest Instagram snap play

Maheeda

(Instagram/M9ja1)

 

Again! Model goes completely nude in sexiest Instagram snap play

Maheeda's banging bod!

(Instagram/M9ja1)
 

If you take a closer look at the previous photos, you would notice that the singer took them in her bathroom with the caption"Toiletfie.".

Again! Model goes completely nude in sexiest Instagram snap play

Toiletfie

(Instagram/M9ja1)

ALSO READ: Singer goes completely nude in new Instagram photos

Again! Model goes completely nude in sexiest Instagram snap play

Toiletfie

(Instagram/M9ja1)

ALSO READ: 10 times singer showed off her erotic hottest photos!

Again! Model goes completely nude in sexiest Instagram snap play

Toiletfie

(Instagram/M9ja1)

 

Between we love the tattoo on the X-Queen.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

