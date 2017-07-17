8 sex positions that don’t require your bed

You know how people say variety is the spice of life? It’s true but I still hate how it sounds, in my head, it’s something someone really old says in a cringe worthy way.

Trying new things is what makes life much more interesting than it usually is. The bed is a comfortable for sex but you can have it there all the time. Taking it out of the bedroom is good for you too. Be adventurous with your partner and you’ll be able to unlock a higher level of intimacy with your partner.

Studies have revealed that when you try new things, they trigger activity in a section of the brain that initiates good feeling, and releases dopamine, the hormone responsible for happiness.

So, when you try this with your partner, it’s bound to make you excited. Family and licensed marriage therapist Marissa Nelson says no doubt that orgasms are important but it shouldn’t be the end product all of the time. Sometime, it should just be for the fun of it.

Check out these positions as described by She Knows.

1. Standing Cunniligus

This position can be done anywhere with a table top, either in the kitchen or on a dining table. In this position, you can figure out how your partner likes the head and can focus on pleasuring them. "This position is all about communication and letting your lover know how you like to be pleasured," Nelson narrates.

"If the top partner is on the edge of a kitchen counter, for instance, you can modify by putting your legs over his or her shoulder while being eaten out. You can also put your hand on his or her head and grind your pelvis to orgasm."

This is one way to eat you partner out, and they will enjoy it.

2. Pirate’s bounty

This position is sort of romantic, because you can both stare into each other’s eyes while your sexual organ is thrusting back and forth into her.

"This is a great position for people who have a hard time orgasming, as it gives you the chance to have a blended clitoral-vaginal orgasm," Nelson reveals. "Make sure you're using extra water-based lubricant, as you need more thrusting at this angle. Ideally, the partner on the bottom can self-pleasure while being penetrated and bring his or herself to orgasm.

The sensation of coming while thrusting is amazing and has the potential to give you a G-spot orgasm as well as a clitoral one."

It is also a good position for people who are shooting for orgasm as the penetration will rub against the clitoris as the penis is going back and forth. With this position, the lady can rub herself as the guy is giving his own business.

3. The pool stand and carry

This require strength from the guy, especially because it needs heavy lifting depending on your partner. "The standing partner will be doing most of the work in this position, but being in a pool will definitely ease some of that burden," Nelson says. The lady will also need to squeeze the vaginal wall tight around her partner’s penis.

4. Frog leap

This is for the outdoor, if you want to try out beach sex, on a towel. You should try this one out. "You can modify this one by dropping down to your knees if your arms get tired and spreading your legs wider for maximum satisfaction," Nelson says.

You also have to be careful so blanket or towel can help do this well.

5. Dancer

This is for some impromptu action, you’re standing in the bathroom at the club, or in the plane. "Whether you're in an airplane bathroom or somewhere else that's enclosed, staying balanced and lining up your genitals is the most important challenge of this position," Nelson narrates.

"It's great for stimulating the vulva and clitoris." The guy can support himself by holding her thighs as he rocks back and forth.

6. Bodyguard

This is perhaps for the shower, when you decide to take the action to the bathroom. "Since this position can hit your G-spot at a different angle, this could be extremely pleasurable for the receiver and super-tight-feeling for male lovers," Nelson says. Lesbian couple can wear a strap-on dildo, rock back and forth behind her.

7. Prison guard

Talk about a position where the lady totally submits to the guy’s control. "Prison guard provides some of the deepest levels of penetration, perfect for G-spotting," Nelson narrates.

The guy is totally dominateing here. "If you want less intensity, you can bring your legs closer together. For more intensity, spread them farther apart and bend at the knee while arching your back and putting your butt in the air."

8. Lotus

Something for the people who want to do it in a car, the back seat is conducive for you. "This position, even in close quarters like a car, results in deep penetration for both partners, especially if you're working together to grind in unison," says Nelson.

You need to be in the same frequency to enjoy this. "Both should hold on and move their hips in a circular motion. The partner on top can grab the back of the car seat and bounce up and down to control the degree of penetration and bring herself to orgasm."