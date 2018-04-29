7 new ways to enjoy anal sex

Read on to learn new ways to enjoy anal sex if you're curious about it.
Therefore, below are few tips on how you actually can enjoy anal sex and don't fuck your sexuality up.
Start by paying more attention to foreplay than penetration. You should be highly aroused before going in there and having an orgasm.
You can have a drink or two to get really in the mood for some anal sex. While you don't want to drink so much that you get too numb, a drink or two to relax may be just what you both need.
It's totally ok to get naughty. It's also ok to feel a bit weird, dirty or uncomfortable doing it. It's natural, but who says there's any harm in experimenting.
Using dark sheets can help. Things can get messy and we are talking about butt things. So, if you're shy or scared, use dark sheets to keep things from getting too weird looking later.
Start by massaging your partner externally. Go slow and have him pause when you start to feel funny.
Lubrication is very key for anal sex. The most important part is to have good lube that you trust and be sure to use it for both yourself and whatever will be penetrating you.
It's safer to use a condom. if your partner is going into you they must use a condom. And you absolutely must switch condoms in between vaginal and anal penetration.