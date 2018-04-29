7 new ways to enjoy anal sex

Home > Hot! Pulse >

Read on to learn new ways to enjoy anal sex if you're curious about it.

Lots of people now engage in anal sex. Despite the fact that some people feel it's a taboo, many still enjoy it.

Therefore, below are few tips on how you actually can enjoy anal sex and don't fuck your sexuality up.

1. Don't go straight for thrusting

Start by paying more attention to foreplay than penetration. You should be highly aroused before going in there and having an orgasm.

2. A glass of wine can help

You can have a drink or two to get really in the mood for some anal sex. While you don't want to drink so much that you get too numb, a drink or two to relax may be just what you both need.

ALSO READ: 5 surprising things men should know about it

3. You can get naughty

It's totally ok to get naughty. It's also ok to feel a bit weird, dirty or uncomfortable doing it. It's natural, but who says there's any harm in experimenting.

4. Use dark sheets

Using dark sheets can help. Things can get messy and we are talking about butt things. So, if you're shy or scared, use dark sheets to keep things from getting too weird looking later.

5. Try external stimulation first

Start by massaging your partner externally. Go slow and have him pause when you start to feel funny.

ALSO READ: 7 girl on top tips to make sex so much hotter

6. Get enough lube

Lubrication is very key for anal sex. The most important part is to have good lube that you trust and be sure to use it for both yourself and whatever will be penetrating you.

7. Condoms

It's safer to use a condom. if your partner is going into you they must use a condom. And you absolutely must switch condoms in between vaginal and anal penetration.

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs An associate at Pulse A graduate of History Education and a diploma in Mass Communication.

