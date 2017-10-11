Home > Hot! Pulse >

7 ideas going through a guy’s mind during anal sex!

Don’t Be a Jerk! 7 ideas going through a guy’s mind during anal sex

Sometimes, it might be difficult not to have these thoughts, but as a man, you shouldn't. Here is what you should do about them.

  • Published:
Be a gentleman, don't be an asshole.

Be a gentleman, don't be an asshole.

(The High Cipher)

Anal sex might be mainstream with a handful of people, a lot of people are still not buying into this yet. If you’re lucky enough that your lady wants to try anal, you should be grateful for that opportunity.

However there are lots of thoughts that will be running through the mind as it goes on.

According to Frank Kobola, Cosmopolitan, here are some of them.

1. “I should wash my junk after this is done.”

This is a genuine point, and not because you’ve just had anal sex, you should wash often as well, it's just the decent thing to do.

ALSO READ: 5 steamy sex positions that can make men last longer in bed

2. “Dont say 'cool' loudly”

It may not look like a big deal but saying cool while having anal sex isn’t romantic. Find something more romantic than just screaming ‘cool’.

You should be prepared for it and not act surprised.

You should be prepared for it and not act surprised.

(QuickMeme)

 

3. “This isn’t a vagina”

No surprises here, Captain Obvious! Vagina and anal sex are different and the sensations are separate as well. Unless you’ve have no knowledge of female anatomy will you think the vagina and anal sex will feel the same.

4. “Orgasm is coming!”

While at it, if the sensation is way more sensational than vagina sex, then you may be right, your climax may quicker than you imagined.

ALSO READ: This holiday package is promising you lots of sex, lush amount of drugs and all the alcohol you want!

5. “I need to be gentle”

Yes, you’re right, you should definitely be gentle unless she says otherwise then you can gaga crazy.

It's no brainer, you have to take it easy.

It's no brainer, you have to take it easy.

(iStockPhoto)

 

6. “I’m doing this”

This is when you have come to the full realisation that you’re having anal sex, this is when you begin to remember all the things you’ve read about anal sex, both positive and negative.

Like Celine Dion, they’re all coming back to you now. You can switch it up, moving from anal to vagina but be sure to watch your privates or change condoms.

ALSO READ: Top 5 sex positions for big booty ladies

7. “Doggy style was made for anal really”

There are several other positions that you can have anal sex with, but doggy style is one of the best for this kind of sex.

