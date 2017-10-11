7 ideas going through a guy’s mind during anal sex!

Anal sex might be mainstream with a handful of people, a lot of people are still not buying into this yet. If you’re lucky enough that your lady wants to try anal, you should be grateful for that opportunity.

However there are lots of thoughts that will be running through the mind as it goes on.

According to Frank Kobola, Cosmopolitan, here are some of them.

1. “I should wash my junk after this is done.”

This is a genuine point, and not because you’ve just had anal sex, you should wash often as well, it's just the decent thing to do.

2. “Dont say 'cool' loudly”

It may not look like a big deal but saying cool while having anal sex isn’t romantic. Find something more romantic than just screaming ‘cool’.

3. “This isn’t a vagina”

No surprises here, Captain Obvious! Vagina and anal sex are different and the sensations are separate as well. Unless you’ve have no knowledge of female anatomy will you think the vagina and anal sex will feel the same.

4. “Orgasm is coming!”

While at it, if the sensation is way more sensational than vagina sex, then you may be right, your climax may quicker than you imagined.

5. “I need to be gentle”

Yes, you’re right, you should definitely be gentle unless she says otherwise then you can gaga crazy.

6. “I’m doing this”

This is when you have come to the full realisation that you’re having anal sex, this is when you begin to remember all the things you’ve read about anal sex, both positive and negative.

Like Celine Dion, they’re all coming back to you now. You can switch it up, moving from anal to vagina but be sure to watch your privates or change condoms.

7. “Doggy style was made for anal really”

There are several other positions that you can have anal sex with, but doggy style is one of the best for this kind of sex.