7 girl on top tips to make sex so much sexier

Since you've discovered how to ride a man without stress, read tips on how to be sexier while riding.
So, in order to look sexier, ride in ways you've never ridden before or become the real MVP while on top, just try these simple tips to take your cowgirl game intensified.
Instead of your hand being idle while riding him, you can use one hand to stimulate your clitoris while you use the other to caress your boobs. It will definitely be a great view for your partner to see.
Play more with your boobs. Put your nipples in your mouth and lick with your tongue, that is so damn sexy. Your breasts and nipples are two of your biggest erogenous zones. So, tease, and massage and watch him lose it.
ALSO READ: How to ride a man without stress
Bring your knees closer together because this squeezes your pelvic muscles and allows room for greater friction between the D and your clitoris.
Mount your partner in a squat-like position to give yourself more power to control thrust angle, depth, strength, and also have control over your orgasm.
You can change the rhythm. Sex is not a race except you're doing a quickie. So, turn it up or slow your pace down, from deep to shallow and you can move your hips in a circular motion to allow for better penetration.
ALSO READ: 5 positions when you are on your time of the month
Communicate more by looking into his eyes. One of the best ways to have amazing sex is to create some sensual hot chemistry between you and your partner. So to enhance your closeness, stare into his eyes and lock it down.
Get closer to him by lying flat on his chest. Not only will you feel closer, but the skin-to-skin rubbing of your boobs on his chest only intensifies the experience for both of you and the angle of your vagina will stimulate your clitoris in a new, possibly better way for orgasm.