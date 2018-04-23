7 girl on top tips to make sex so much sexier

news

The girl on top position better known as the cowgirl is a sex position almost every girl loves simply because it makes women reach orgasm faster.

So, in order to look sexier, ride in ways you've never ridden before or become the real MVP while on top, just try these simple tips to take your cowgirl game intensified.

1. Help yourself with your hand

Instead of your hand being idle while riding him, you can use one hand to stimulate your clitoris while you use the other to caress your boobs. It will definitely be a great view for your partner to see.

2. Focus more on your boobs

Play more with your boobs. Put your nipples in your mouth and lick with your tongue, that is so damn sexy. Your breasts and nipples are two of your biggest erogenous zones. So, tease, and massage and watch him lose it.

ALSO READ: How to ride a man without stress

3. Clutch your legs

Bring your knees closer together because this squeezes your pelvic muscles and allows room for greater friction between the D and your clitoris.

4. Instead of dropping it like it's hot, drop it like it's squat

Mount your partner in a squat-like position to give yourself more power to control thrust angle, depth, strength, and also have control over your orgasm.

5. Change the movement

You can change the rhythm. Sex is not a race except you're doing a quickie. So, turn it up or slow your pace down, from deep to shallow and you can move your hips in a circular motion to allow for better penetration.

ALSO READ: 5 positions when you are on your time of the month

6. Stare more in his eyes

Communicate more by looking into his eyes. One of the best ways to have amazing sex is to create some sensual hot chemistry between you and your partner. So to enhance your closeness, stare into his eyes and lock it down.

7. You can also lie flat on his chest so he can feel your boobs

Get closer to him by lying flat on his chest. Not only will you feel closer, but the skin-to-skin rubbing of your boobs on his chest only intensifies the experience for both of you and the angle of your vagina will stimulate your clitoris in a new, possibly better way for orgasm.