7 foods to avoid before having great sex

Some of the meals you consume can be ruining your bedroom game.

So, just before you even touch that food list, you should know there are several foods that can kill the bedroom mood.

However, few of the food items stated below are actually healthy for you, but you might want to do away with them before sex.

Therefore, it's best to take note of the following foods to put in your black book before you hit the sheets. See 7 foods to avoid below.

1. Fries

Salty foods, fried foods, and French fries are known to be mood killers for the bedroom marathon. If you really want to please your partner, you have to stay away from this meals before getting into action. Fries contains trans-fat content which negatively affects testosterone levels and circulation.

Also, the high salt content can make it difficult for men with high blood pressure to stay erect.

2. Sausage/Hotdog

The shape of hotdog definitely looks like something we all know. Although, this doesn't guarantee a hot sexual romp. This because it contains high saturated fat which can block the penile and vaginal arteries, making your body less ready for hot sex.

3. Oats

A small bowl of oatmeal can be really filling. So, be careful not to take so much because it can affect your performance and also reduce your sex drive.

4. Tofu

Soy-based foods and tofu have plant-based phytoestrogens, which can boost estrogen levels, and this can kill a woman’s sex drive. So, stay away from soy-based foods or tofu before sex.

5.Red meat

It may not be so safe to have red meat before sex and can affect your sex life. Eating the fatty piece of red meat can make your system work harder to absorb your meal. And this can make you too lazy to get into action.

6. Beans

When it comes to a pre-sex meal, beans is a no-no. However, they are rich in protein, folate, and iron, so consuming beans before hitting the bed can cause you to become gassy and bloated.

7. Canned foods

Make sure to stay away from canned food, as they are highly salty and may cause you to bloat, and this can ruin any chance you have of looking sexy in your lingerie.