Home > Hot! Pulse >

7 foods to avoid before having great sex

Libido 7 foods to avoid before having great sex

Put the food you consume on check before you get your freak on. Read on for foods to avoid.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
7 foods to avoid before having great sex play

Avoid this foods if you want to have great sex.

(DREW SWANTAK/THRILLIST)

Related Articles

Naughty Secrets 3 erotic sex positions to spice up the most boring bedroom
Pulse List 5 strange things that can happen to you after having sex
1 Minute Men 5 sensual sex positions for longer love-making
For Ladies 7 sexy ways to up your foreplay game
Pulse List Can these 5 food items truly make your vagina sweeter?
Female Orgasms 5 different ways you can make women climax
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Some of the meals you consume can be ruining your bedroom game. 

So, just before you even touch that food list, you should know there are several foods that can kill the bedroom mood.

However, few of the food items stated below are actually healthy for you, but you might want to do away with them before sex.

Therefore, it's best to take note of the following foods to put in your black book before you hit the sheets. See 7 foods to avoid below.

1. Fries

Salty foods, fried foods, and French fries are known to be mood killers for the bedroom marathon. If you really want to please your partner, you have to stay away from this meals before getting into action. Fries contains trans-fat content which negatively affects testosterone levels and circulation.

7 foods to avoid before having great sex play

Fries

(Youtube)

Also, the high salt content can make it difficult for men with high blood pressure to stay erect.

2. Sausage/Hotdog

7 foods to avoid before having great sex play

Hotdog

(Davidwolfe)

The shape of hotdog definitely looks like something we all know. Although, this doesn't guarantee a hot sexual romp. This because it contains high saturated fat which can block the penile and vaginal arteries, making your body less ready for hot sex.

ALSO READ: 10 simple ways to have harder erection

3. Oats

7 foods to avoid before having great sex play

oats

(Draxe)

A small bowl of oatmeal can be really filling. So, be careful not to take so much because it can affect your performance and also reduce your sex drive.

4. Tofu

7 foods to avoid before having great sex play

Tofu

(Thesplendidtable)

Soy-based foods and tofu have plant-based phytoestrogens, which can boost estrogen levels, and this can kill a woman’s sex drive. So, stay away from soy-based foods or tofu before sex.

5.Red meat

7 foods to avoid before having great sex play

Red meat

(Babylino)

It may not be so safe to have red meat before sex and can affect your sex life. Eating the fatty piece of red meat can make your system work harder to absorb your meal. And this can make you too lazy to get into action.

ALSO READ: 3 important things you must do love making

6. Beans

7 foods to avoid before having great sex play

Beans

(Harvesthealthfoods)

When it comes to a pre-sex meal, beans is a no-no. However, they are rich in protein, folate, and iron, so consuming beans before hitting the bed can cause you to become gassy and bloated.

7. Canned foods

7 foods to avoid before having great sex play

Canned foods

(Yurielkaim)

Make sure to stay away from canned food, as they are highly salty and may cause you to bloat, and this can ruin any chance you have of looking sexy in your lingerie.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs An associate at Pulse A graduate of History Education and a diploma in Mass Communication. Interests: fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Erotic Story Susan's insatiable appetite for sexbullet
2 Erotica Fatima's sex curebullet
3 Pearl Thusi You have to see model personality's nude Instagram photosbullet

Hot! Pulse

5 sex positions when you are on your period
Period Sex 5 positions when you are on your time of the month
5 Incredible reasons why it is best
Married Sex 5 incredible reasons why it is best
How to hit the g-spot and make her wiggle with desire
Ultimate Guide How to hit the g-spot and make her wiggle with desire
7 awesome sex positions to try tonight
Wild 7 best, unimaginable places to have sex