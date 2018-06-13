6 Interesting things to know about getting clitoral piercing

news

While you might just walk into a saloon to get your ears or your navel, genital piercing requires a bit more expertise.

Here's everything you need to know about clitoral piercings.

1. There are so many clitoral piercing

Having piercings of the clitoral hood is extremely popular. Since no two vulvas look alike, these piercings are all anatomically dependent. However, you can go to an expert who can consult you and guide your options to determine the best for you.

2. Wear a condom during sex after piercing

You'll still need to have gentle, safer sex using protection. You should also steer clear of touching on or near the piercing with dirty fingers, and also stay away from pools and other bodies of water.

3. Wear a panty liner for a few days after piercing while you heal

The piercings can swell or bleed for a couple of days afterward, so the extra backup can be helpful.

4. It will close very fast if you take out the jewelry

These piercings have a tendency to shrink or close extremely quickly. So if you like your piercing, leave jewelry in it at all times.

5. People get clit piercings for a lot of reasons

Some do it for sexual enhancement, though many more get them to enhance self-esteem, or reclaim their bodies after illness, abuse, childbirth, or other traumas.

6. A properly done clitoral hood piercing can enhance stimulation

If your hood covers your clitoris, but you like direct stimulation, then you or your partner have to have a hand there to lift the hood.