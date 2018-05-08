Home > Hot! Pulse >

5 ways to make morning sex a mind-blowing experience

Morning Sex 5 ways to make it a mind-blowing experience

What better way to kick start your day than some good dose of an erotic sexual pleasure? Sounds good though!

  • Published:
5 ways to make morning sex a mind-blowing experience play

Have orgasmic morning sex for a mind-blowing experience

(Askmen)

Related Articles

Pearl Thusi You have to see model's nude Instagram photos
Libido 7 foods to avoid before having great sex
Hard Erection 10 simple ways to have harder erection
Awkward Sex 5 awkward things that can go wrong while doing it
Foreplay 5 erotic moves to get you really horny
Sensual Massage 5 techniques that’ll set the mood for sex
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Morning sex has some amazing health benefits which include the feel-good chemicals that can even strengthen your immune system.

For the guys, there's a reason why it's called morning wood, and there is actually no better time to get down than just when you wake up.

For more orgasmic experience, you should try the amazing tips below.

1. The night before should be for preparation

Notwithstanding, preparations take a little of the enthusiasm out of it, it will make sure she doesn’t reject your approaches. Make sure to have some mints on hand because having a nice morning breath is very attractive, also don't forget your condoms.

ALSO READ: Incredible ways to make her cum easily during sex

2.Wake up before her

Wake up earlier than her, and be careful about it. Don’t set an alarm she’ll hear, it might ruin the whole plan. However, try to set your phone’s alarm to vibration and put it under your pillow.

3. Hygiene is key

Having a proper hygiene is key. You’ll have a hard time getting her into it if you don’t look and smell good. Make sure that you either shower before bed and put on some cologne.

4. Wake her in a soft, romantic manner

Start off by gently kissing her neck, back or chest. Just choose a spot that doesn’t force her to move. If she’s laying on her side, her back and neck are great places to start. Put your arms around her and caress her gently. Also, giving her soft, sensual kisses and touches will wake her up in the proper mood.

ALSO READ: 3 sweet ways to do the nasty in your kitchen

5. Try to always make her feel sexy

Try to use a soft form of dirty talk to make her believe she is desired and beautiful. Whisper in her ear and tell her how good she looks, or how amazing she is. Women need a little more stimulation to really get in the mood, so spending extra effort on foreplay will make her feel desired and your lovemaking even more amazing.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs An associate at Pulse A graduate of History Education and a diploma in Mass Communication. Interests: fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Masturbation 3 exciting sex positions perfect for itbullet
2 How To Guide 5 ways to handle a woman’s breasts during sexbullet
3 Cunnilingus How to eat it like a professionalbullet

Hot! Pulse

3 unique positions to try all day
Sex Marathon 3 unique positions to try all day
3 orgasmic positions to try if your partner can't sustain erection
Sex 3 orgasmic positions to try if your partner can't sustain erection
3 fabulous tips to turn a girl on and make her horny
Dripping Wet! 3 fabulous tips to turn a girl on and make her horny
5 sex positions for enhanced clitoris stimulation
Clitoris 5 sex positions for enhanced stimulation