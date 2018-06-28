Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

5 ways to have hot quiet sex

Coitus 5 ways to have hot quiet sex

This is for when you're in the mood but don't want to wake the neighbours.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 ways to have hot quiet sex play

Quiet sex.

(Menshealth)

Related Articles

Beach Sex 5 positions you can pull off on the sand
Sex 3 positions for anyone who is really good with their mouth
Sex 3 erotic positions to try when you are bored in the bedroom
Lubricant 5 lube substitutes you should never put in your vagina
Ejaculation This is the real reason why your man orgasms too fast
Coitus For people who have anxiety about sex, try these positions
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The regular noises of a bed frame and the moans of satisfaction from good sex can be a symphony of sounds.

But if you live in an apartment with thin walls, have neighbors within earshot, or share your space with roommates, or small children, the noises that happen while you rock the sheets become problematic.

So below are ways to tune it down while still having a hot sex sesh.

1. Quiet sex should be a game

Quiet sex play can make the situation innately sexy and intimate between partners. You’re instantly co-conspirators in a common plot, which is great for bonding. Part of the contest is to see who can come up with more new and adventurous silent-sex strategies. Also keep the lights on in the bedroom, so you can get visual feedback rather than listening for it.

ALSO READ: 3 best positions for huge penises

2. Breathe through your nose

It’s quieter to breathe through your nose than your mouth. And nose-breathing will improve your sexual experience, too. It changes the way your pelvic floor and diaphragm engage, making pleasure and orgasm feel different. It can be difficult to keep your mouth shut at the point of no return, we get it. But if you have to exhale, at least do it without using your vocal cords.

3. Using the right bed

If you can, invest in a mattress without springs, as it won’t creak as much. So for a more affordable option, try going old-school. Pile pillows and blankets on the floor and get sexy in your personal love nest. Better still put a rug underneath it, and tighten every screw in your bed frame to curb creaks and groans.

4. Do it in a different room

The bedroom isn’t the only place for intimacy. You can get it on in areas of your home that are out of earshot of house guests, roommates, kids, and neighbors. Or take the action to the shower. The spray of water can provide a muffling background to sexy noises.

ALSO READ: 5 tips to make 69 position a mind-blowing session

5. Indulge in slow-motion sex moves

Slow, intimate sex play leads to smoldering moans rather than loud screams. As you reach orgasm and feel that familiar need to shout your pleasure, fight the urge and bite your hand, kiss your partner passionately, or cover your mouth. These body actions will let your partner know just how incredible you feel.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Ejaculation This is the real reason why your man orgasms too fastbullet
2 Sex 5 tips to make 69 position a mind-blowing sessionbullet
3 Climax Techniques that can restore your orgasmbullet

Hot! Pulse

How to ask for what you want in bed and have great coitus
Sex How to ask for what you want in bed and have great coitus
5 positions everyone should try in their lifetime
Sex 5 positions everyone should try in their lifetime
3 best positions for huge penises
The Big D 3 best positions for huge penises
Sexy bodies we want in 2018- ESPN
Body Goals! Zlatan Ibrahimovic, others go nude for ESPN Magazine