5 ways to have hot quiet sex

The regular noises of a bed frame and the moans of satisfaction from good sex can be a symphony of sounds.

But if you live in an apartment with thin walls, have neighbors within earshot, or share your space with roommates, or small children, the noises that happen while you rock the sheets become problematic.

So below are ways to tune it down while still having a hot sex sesh.

1. Quiet sex should be a game

Quiet sex play can make the situation innately sexy and intimate between partners. You’re instantly co-conspirators in a common plot, which is great for bonding. Part of the contest is to see who can come up with more new and adventurous silent-sex strategies. Also keep the lights on in the bedroom, so you can get visual feedback rather than listening for it.

2. Breathe through your nose

It’s quieter to breathe through your nose than your mouth. And nose-breathing will improve your sexual experience, too. It changes the way your pelvic floor and diaphragm engage, making pleasure and orgasm feel different. It can be difficult to keep your mouth shut at the point of no return, we get it. But if you have to exhale, at least do it without using your vocal cords.

3. Using the right bed

If you can, invest in a mattress without springs, as it won’t creak as much. So for a more affordable option, try going old-school. Pile pillows and blankets on the floor and get sexy in your personal love nest. Better still put a rug underneath it, and tighten every screw in your bed frame to curb creaks and groans.

4. Do it in a different room

The bedroom isn’t the only place for intimacy. You can get it on in areas of your home that are out of earshot of house guests, roommates, kids, and neighbors. Or take the action to the shower. The spray of water can provide a muffling background to sexy noises.

5. Indulge in slow-motion sex moves

Slow, intimate sex play leads to smoldering moans rather than loud screams. As you reach orgasm and feel that familiar need to shout your pleasure, fight the urge and bite your hand, kiss your partner passionately, or cover your mouth. These body actions will let your partner know just how incredible you feel.