5 ways sex affects your brain

Whenever we have sex, our brain releases a chemical called Dopamine, which serves as a neurotransmitter that activates the reward center in our brain. Dopamine is regularly regarded to as the “feel good hormone.”

However, understanding how sex affects your brain can improve your sex game, below are some ways sex affects the brain during sex.

1. Sex makes you sleepy

Having sex makes men more sleepy than women, and some scientists are of the opinion that part of the brain known as the prefrontal cortex winds down after ejaculation. This, along with the release of oxytocin and serotonin, may account for the "rolling over and falling asleep" syndrome.

2. Sex is like a drug

This is a popular one "sex is like a drug". Sex makes us feel good and that's why we want it, like it, and spend so much time hunting for mates. The pleasure we get from sex is largely due to the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that activates the reward center of the brain. Dopamine is also one of the chemicals responsible for the high people get on certain drugs.

3. Sex can help you focus

Sex can also help you set in on a task at hand. It's one of the few activities that doesn't cause your mind to wander, so some researchers suggest that having sex before you do something that requires intense focus, like, say, studying or taking an exam, will help calm your mind.

4. Sex can help improve your memory

Not only does sex improve your long-term memory, but it's particularly useful for older folks who are starting to see a deterioration in sharpness.

5. Sex can help fight depression

Also, sex can't replace cognitive behavioral therapy, anti-depressants, meditation, or whatever else you might use to cope with depression, but it sure can help. Sex causes the release of happy hormones from dopamine and oxytocin to serotonin, and those can go a long way to improving your mental state.