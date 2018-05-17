5 things you should never do after coitus

news

Just when the vaginal tissues have been lubricated and rubbed against during intercourse, it changes how that tissue reacts to the environment and you run a much greater risk of infection.

Below are some of the stuff you should never do after sex if you want to be perfectly healthy down there.

1. Forget to pee

When the D meets with your P, bacteria can get thrust into your bladder and this can result in post-intercourse bladder infections. So it's best to just empty your bladder within an hour of sex. Once done peeing, make sure to wipe from front to back to avoid spreading bacteria from your anus to V-zone.

ALSO READ: Ways to make her have dirty sex with you

2. Clean your lady business

Most women often feel the need to soap up downtown after a sex session but that's really unnecessary. Not only might you have an allergic reaction if your post-sex skin reacts differently to the harsh chemicals in cleansers, but using soap can lead to vaginal irritation and dryness. The vagina is a self-cleaning organ and needs to be handled very carefully.

3. Wear sexy lingerie to sleep

Its ok to wear cotton lingeries because the vagina can breathe easily through it. However, nylon, rayon, or polyester skivvies are a no go go area. Immediately after sex, your skin tends to be warm and damp, thanks to perspiration and vaginal secretions. So synthetic underwear holds the moisture and you run the risk of a yeast infection.

4. Get in a hot tub

When your vulva swells in response to sexual stimulation, it reveals the opening of the vagina, which means you have a greater chance of infection, so if you’re in a hot tub with your partner, that means you’re exposed to the bacteria on his skin and anus. Also, extensive water exposure reduces the efficiency of your skin’s antimicrobial barrier.

ALSO READ: Guys, these 3 positions will make you hit your partner's G-spot and clit at the same time

5. Use your own wipes

Just if you are allergic to chemicals like alcohol and certain oils using a flushable wet wipe after sex can cause irritation, since you're more prone to skin problems and the signs include redness, swelling, itching, and tenderness. So if you're set on cleaning up with something other than a toilet roll, try doing your own wipe with warm water and vinegar. Mix one teaspoon of vinegar with a quart of water, pour some on to a washcloth and wipe your vulva over the toilet, and then pat dry.