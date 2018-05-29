5 Things you should know before getting a nipple piercing

Nipple piercing can make your nipples less sensitive.
However, here's what you should know before getting one.
Most people love to do one nipple piercing. Although some go back at a later date to do the second, perhaps out of anxiety about getting them both done at once.
There's a native bacteria called staph epidermidis that lives in the milk ducts, which might increase your risk of an infection.
Although people commonly assume getting a nipple piercing could make your nipples more sensitive but there's a chance it could actually end up making your nipples less sensitive.
It's not uncommon for infections to only happen on one side of the piercing. If a piercing is red, painful, swollen, or oozing cloudy material that looks like a puss, it may be infected.
A few drops of clear, pinkish, or blood-tinged fluid is normal for the first 24 to 48 hours after piercing. The piercing creates a small wound that, like all wounds, will produce a small amount of drainage in the initial phase of healing. However, if your piercing continues to have discharge after that initial healing phase, you should see a doctor.