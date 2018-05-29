5 Things you should know before getting a nipple piercing

news

We all know T-boss has her nipples pierced and we all love it. But nipple piercings are just basically the new nose ring.

However, here's what you should know before getting one.

1. The popular solo nipple piercing

Most people love to do one nipple piercing. Although some go back at a later date to do the second, perhaps out of anxiety about getting them both done at once.

ALSO READ: 3 things that happen to it when you stop having sex

2. Nipple piercings have higher rates of infection

There's a native bacteria called staph epidermidis that lives in the milk ducts, which might increase your risk of an infection.

3. Nipple piercing can make your nipples less sensitive

Although people commonly assume getting a nipple piercing could make your nipples more sensitive but there's a chance it could actually end up making your nipples less sensitive.

4. You are prone to infections

It's not uncommon for infections to only happen on one side of the piercing. If a piercing is red, painful, swollen, or oozing cloudy material that looks like a puss, it may be infected.

ALSO READ: Reasons it should be part of your self-care routine

5. Discharge is normal after a piercing

A few drops of clear, pinkish, or blood-tinged fluid is normal for the first 24 to 48 hours after piercing. The piercing creates a small wound that, like all wounds, will produce a small amount of drainage in the initial phase of healing. However, if your piercing continues to have discharge after that initial healing phase, you should see a doctor.