5 things you need to know about morning wood

news

The nocturnal penile tumescence (NPT), which is popularly known as morning wood is typical in young guys. You've probably woken up next to a drowsy boyfriend who somehow has a rock-hard penis and wondered why he's so aroused.

The penis is a very strange organ in terms of its job and the way it traps blood inside it. Below are some reasons doctors think guys' bodies wake up ready to bone.

1. Because his brain isn't paying attention

According to a study by the Society for Endocrinology, it could actually be that as certain parts of the brain shut down during sleep, his brain is no longer keeping his penis in check.

ALSO READ: Interesting things your boobs could tell you about your health

2. Hormonal fluctuation

In the morning, it's going to be on the highest testosterone level. He'll have all day and also noting that morning boners tend to stop when men reach their 40s and 50s and their testosterone levels dip.

3. It's how his penis exercises

There's no other place in your body that has to trap blood for an extended period of time. The penis is expected to trap blood for a half hour or an hour and be fine afterward. This could be part of the programming that reminds the penis about the way he does its job.

4. He thought about something in his sleep and subconsciously got horny

Just because a guy is waking up with a boner, it doesn't necessarily mean he's been dreaming about his crush. The brain is still receptive to physical stimulation when it's asleep, so sleeping close to his partner can absolutely set it off.

ALSO READ: 5 vulva smell every woman needs to know about

5. And it (probably) isn’t for bladder control

Waking up with an erection and the urge to pee is what’s commonly referred to as a “pee boner.” Unfortunately, there’s very little scientific evidence to support this theory. Plenty of guys have probably experienced the symptoms of a pee boner when waking up and probably jumped to this conclusion. But the body has plenty of other systems in place to prevent bedwetting, so this doesn’t seem likely.