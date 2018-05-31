5 things that make your nipples darker

news

It might not be any cause for alarm if you look down and suddenly realize they are darker than you remember. For the most part, it's normal for a woman's nipples to change colour at different stages of her life.

But there are sometimes you need to worry, especially if you notice changes to your boobs as well.

Here are 5 things that can make your nipples darker.

1. Your period

During that time of the month, you may notice your nipples changing colour. The change in colour is due to your hormones. When menstruating, your oestrogen and progesterone levels increases around days 12-14, which stimulates the release of an egg. Then when you have your period your oestrogen and progesterone levels drop. This hormonal imbalance can cause your nipple to change colour, as well as your boobs to become sore and tender.

2. Pregnancy

Your breasts start to prepare for when the baby is born. It does that by producing more oestrogen and progesterone to help your boobs produce milk for your baby. But the hormones also cause your breasts to change and your nipples will be darker.

3. Breast cancer

The disease can cause a number of changes to your boobs, including darker nipples. Breast cancer is the second most common cause of death for women. While most women know to check for lumps and bumps, there are a surprising number of symptoms that you might not know to check for. So it's advisable to go see your doctor asap.

4. Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding can also cause your nipples to change colour. It boils down to the hormone fluctuation that allows you to produce milk. However, it is not clear why your nipples change colour but it is thought to be because it helps the baby find it quicker.

5. The Pill

Some pills contain synthetic versions of oestrogen and progesterone to control your menstrual cycle. Not only does this prevent an unwanted pregnancy, but it affects your body in a similar way to natural hormone fluctuations.