Home > Hot! Pulse >

5 things that make you great in bed

Sex 5 things that make you great in bed

You don't have to know all the kamasutra styles to be great in bed.

  • Published:
5 things that make you great in bed play

Make your partner happy today

(Shutterstock)

Related Articles

Quickie How to make it more meaningful
69 Position 3 tips to make it a remarkable adventure
Wedding Night 3 sex positions to try out
Masturbation 3 exciting sex positions perfect for it
How To Guide 5 ways to handle a woman’s breasts during sex
Cunnilingus How to eat it like a professional
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Having a background knowledge of porn doesn't necessarily make you great in bed.

Being great in bed comes down to more realistic factors that you may already have. And if you don't, here are some skills you need to blow your partner's mind.

1. Not judgemental

You listen to your partner's fantasy or allowing yourself to really identify your own, being open to different desires and turn-on is really good in a partner. So put aside your judgments and really listen to the desires of you and your partner. You may find that you're into some really interesting stuff.

ALSO READ: Ways to make her have dirty sex with you

2. Pure innovation

Just when we see the edge of the bed, but you see a great prop for doggie style. Being innovative and looking for new ways to spice things up is important in a lover.

3. Thinking about sex always

Sex has a strong mental component, so pay attention when you have a sensual thought or feel randomly aroused throughout the day, and don't immediately dismiss it. You should allow yourself observe what's sexy around you.

4. Putting their needs before yours

You should always put the other person first but it can be really hot to focus on pleasing your partner every once in a while, just for the sake of satisfying them. Maybe it's having sex for in the morning when your boyfriend typically wants to have sex, or maybe it's indulging in a position they love or treating them to oral that is just a tip to the main action.

ALSO READ: 3 things to tell your man that will blow his mind

5. You are adventurous

You don't have to be willing to have sex in the car, but you should have that feeling of - it could be fun! or why not? So if your partner is dying to have a threesome and you're not into it, then it's perfectly justified to say no.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs An associate at Pulse A graduate of History Education and a diploma in Mass Communication. Interests: fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Drilling For Orgasm 11 great sex position for deep penetrationbullet
2 Orgasms Secrets to making it extremely betterbullet
3 Sex Do this every night to have better love makingbullet

Hot! Pulse

Reasons you should have more of morning sex
Morning Sex Reasons you should have more of it
Steamy tricks for staying in the moment during coitus
Focused Sex Steamy tricks for staying in the moment during coitus
What you should do if your sex drive is higher than his
Mismatched Libido What you should do if your sex drive is higher than his
3 things that happen to your vagina when you stop having sex
Vagina 3 things that happen to it when you stop having sex