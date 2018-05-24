5 things that make you great in bed

news

Having a background knowledge of porn doesn't necessarily make you great in bed.

Being great in bed comes down to more realistic factors that you may already have. And if you don't, here are some skills you need to blow your partner's mind.

1. Not judgemental

You listen to your partner's fantasy or allowing yourself to really identify your own, being open to different desires and turn-on is really good in a partner. So put aside your judgments and really listen to the desires of you and your partner. You may find that you're into some really interesting stuff.

ALSO READ: Ways to make her have dirty sex with you

2. Pure innovation

Just when we see the edge of the bed, but you see a great prop for doggie style. Being innovative and looking for new ways to spice things up is important in a lover.

3. Thinking about sex always

Sex has a strong mental component, so pay attention when you have a sensual thought or feel randomly aroused throughout the day, and don't immediately dismiss it. You should allow yourself observe what's sexy around you.

4. Putting their needs before yours

You should always put the other person first but it can be really hot to focus on pleasing your partner every once in a while, just for the sake of satisfying them. Maybe it's having sex for in the morning when your boyfriend typically wants to have sex, or maybe it's indulging in a position they love or treating them to oral that is just a tip to the main action.

ALSO READ: 3 things to tell your man that will blow his mind

5. You are adventurous

You don't have to be willing to have sex in the car, but you should have that feeling of - it could be fun! or why not? So if your partner is dying to have a threesome and you're not into it, then it's perfectly justified to say no.