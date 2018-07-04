5 things he wants in bed that you may not have recognized

news

Sex is a partnered exercise and if you’re a woman married to a man, you are still partners. You still have an equal right to pleasure and a sexually fulfilling love life.

Your partner craves certain things in bed, and he may just not be comfortable communicating those cravings. Here are 5 sex cravings he has that you may not have considered.

1. Letting him watch you touch yourself

Visuals are hot. Instruct him not to touch you until you come, or until you tell him he can. Lie back on the pillows like the queen you are, spread your legs and have him watch you masturbate. The sight of you pleasuring yourself will drive you both nuts.

2. Take control

For all our lazy girls out there, sometimes you do have to get on top. It’s easy to just lie back and let things happen to your body. We’re so in our heads during sex that adding the stress of concentrating on control during sex can be powerful. So try leaning in while on top. Rest your forearms on either side of his head. This way you can slide back and forth with support from your arms.

3. Be straight about what you want

If you want something, say something. Women are conditioned to take what we’re given and to never speak up. If you need him to up the ante on foreplay, ask him to go down on your or touch you until you’re properly stimulated for sex. If a position is uncomfortable for you, ask him to do something else.

4. Focus on more than just his penis

His penis is a magical thing, to be sure, but there is so much more to his pleasure centers than the main attraction. There are the balls, the perineum and the prostate to explore. Have an open and honest conversation with your partner about what he’d be open to trying. We’re sure he’s already given it some thought. Each of these areas is rich with nerves and can add to all kinds of sexual activities.

5. Touch yourself during sex

Again, visuals are highly stimulating. Touching yourself during sex will get him going. The combination of penetration and physical clitoral action is a nearly divine experience and should be taken advantage of by one and all. Two in three women require clitoral stimulation in order to experience orgasm. So, if you get your fingers where you need them, you’ll experience more genuine pleasure and he’ll get to bear witness to it in all its glory.