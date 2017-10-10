5 steamy sex positions that can make men last longer in bed!

One way to last longer in bed is to use these slightly modified sex positions.
Sex positions can also help you last longer, check out these positions as explained by Jill Hamilton, Cosmopolitan.
1. Missionary impossible
This is a modified version of the missionary position that requires upper body strength from the guy. The lady’s legs are up against the guy’s chest, and she rocks him back and forth. It may be inconvenient, this should work well for the guy as his mind isn’t fully focused on the sex.
You make it better, you can use condoms that have the words, extra strength or extended pleasure while doing this. Go in grind motions instead of thrusting, that should also do the magic.
2. The ball monitor
This is another modified sex position, one from reverse cowgirl only that he’s sitting up. Just like the first position, grind as much as you thrust then when the guy is about to cum, the lady begins to rub and tug at his balls, slightly pulling them away from the body, take it easy on the ball sack.
That easy move should help push back orgasm for a while longer.
3. The knocker rocker
In what seems like a cuddling position, wrap your arms and legs around each other in a position where the guy can penetrate the vagina, then begin to rock each other back and forth.
The stimulation won’t be 100 per cent but it’ll be just enough for you to last longer in bed.
4. Dog, interrupted
During sex, when you switch positions, it’s almost like resetting the sex. This doggy position allows for deep and super sensual penetration. She is on her knees as seen in the pic above. When his orgasm is close, he pulls back then drags the lady back into his laps. It’s so super sexy.
5. The measuring spoon
This looks like spooning from a point of view but it’s sweeter than usual. The lady is on her knees, with her buttocks in the air. The guy is behind, and thrusts into her.
This signals the guy’s brain that orgasm is imminent but what is to be done is to try a rhythm, so the guy can go between six to eight shallow strokes then one deep stroke. The slow burn will make it way more interesting.
