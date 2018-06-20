Pulse.ng logo
5 sex positions you can pull off on the beach

Beach Sex 5 positions you can pull off on the sand

Maybe a sunny day at the beach, plus having some hot sex can be sweet.

5 sex positions you can pull off on the beach play

Try these positions on the beach.

(Fabyoubliss)

Of course, you get sand in places you really never wanted sand to go, ocean waves suddenly feel more dangerous than appealing. However, sex on the beach can be a vaginal infection waiting to happen, when sand sneaks into your private regions.

But that doesn’t mean all beach sex is unpleasant or unsafe— there are plenty of viable ways to get playful. So, for starters, make sure you bring an extra large towel or beach chair to use as a barrier against any sand-in-vagina downfalls. Try these orgasmic positions give these positions a spin.

1. The salt foreplay

Since the ocean provides plenty of protection from wandering eyes, go for a swim and feel free to get as handsy as you desire. Jump into your partner's arms, wrap your legs around him, and grind your pelvis against his. If things intensify from there, that's on you.

5 sex positions you can pull off on the beach play

The salt foreplay

(Womenshealthmag)

 

2.  The seaside spoon

With a towel covering your bodies lie on your sides facing the same direction. Bend your knees and push your butt back toward your partner, for easier access to your vagina and clit.

5 sex positions you can pull off on the beach play

The seaside spoon

(Womenshealthmag)

 

3. The bae watch

This position is perfect when you want to cozy up and watch the sunset together on a beach chair. With the help of a covering blanket, it will look like you're just sweetly sitting on your boo's lap, enjoying the gorgeous view. Have your partner sit down, then back up onto him, sitting between his legs. Drape a towel or blanket over the two of you for ultimate privacy.

5 sex positions you can pull off on the beach play

The bae watch

(Womenshealthmag)

 

4. The surf girl on top

To avoid getting even the tiniest speck of sand all up in your business, go for the good ol' girl-on-top. Have your partner lie down on a towel, climb on top of him, and go to town. However, this isn't exactly the most subtle position, even with a towel covering. So reserve this position for a nighttime sex sesh.

5 sex positions you can pull off on the beach play

The surf girl on top

(Womenshealthmag)

 

5. The wave-maker

While a roll in the sand may not be the best way to go, some action on a beach towel is a great alternative. One of the simplest options is this seated position, which you can easily do on the comfort of a towel, while still maintaining an air of elegance. Simply have your partner sit down, and scoot yourself back into his lap. Push that bathing suit to the side, and have him enter you.

5 sex positions you can pull off on the beach play

The wave-maker

(Womenshealthmag)

 

