Home > Hot! Pulse >

5 sex positions when you are on your period

Period Sex 5 positions when you are on your time of the month

There’s also some evidence that orgasms can relieve cramps, give it a try today.

  • Published:
5 sex positions when you are on your period play

5 sex positions when you are on your period

(tracycrossley)

Related Articles

Condoms Have you ever wondered what the words on the box truly mean?
Sensual Massage 5 techniques that’ll set the mood for sex
Vagina 3 simple ways to make it tighter
Sex 3 important things you must do after love making
Ultimate Guide How to hit the g-spot and make her wiggle with desire
Married Sex 5 incredible reasons why it is best
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Some couples are comfortable with having sex while the woman is on her period and some other couples would not want to have sex when the woman is on her period.

However, it's actually a great time to try sex out because of the extra lubrication in the vaginal area, although some women get really horny during this period while some get extremely cranky.

Below, are some steamy positions to get in sync for that time of the month.

1. Facing each other sideways

This is a hot sex position because your partner can restrain penetration in a way that doesn’t draw out as much blood in other words, he doesn’t need to penetrate too deep but can choose to do so if you are both not worried by the blood.

Best sex positions when you are on your period play

Facing each other sideways

(Stellarmagazine)

 

2. The spooning

We feel the best position for period sex is the spooning position. This a position where your hips aren’t facing down directly. The spooning position creates room for effortless access to a woman’s clitoris.

Best sex positions when you are on your period play

The spooning

(prevention)

 

ALSO READ: 10 simple ways to have harder erection

3. The old-fashioned missionary

By being on top of the woman and penetrating from that position, you are decreasing the flow of blood that comes out of the vagina. The missionary position can work well, and you can prop the pelvis up with a pillow or put your legs up or over your partner’s shoulders.

Best sex positions when you are on your period play

The old-fashioned missionary

(Illhit)

 

4. Sex in the shower

Women with menstrual pain might not find standing positions comfortable. However, if she's up for it, sex in the shower can be the best way to have sex during this time.

Best sex positions when you are on your period play

Sex in the shower

(Mmmglaw)

 

ALSO READ: 3 important things you must do love making

5. Sex without penetration

Best sex positions when you are on your period play

Sex without penetration

(Reductress)

It's not just about the D and the V. Sex is way more than that. Some couples might decide to plan a mini-moon and the woman's period shows up, you will be left with no choice than to try other options to orgasm.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs An associate at Pulse A graduate of History Education and a diploma in Mass Communication. Interests: fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Hard Erection 10 simple ways to have harder erectionbullet
2 Sex 3 important things you must do after love makingbullet
3 Vagina 3 simple ways to make it tighterbullet

Hot! Pulse

Fatima's sex cure
Erotica Fatima's sex cure
Susan and her insatiable appetite for sex
Erotic Story Susan's insatiable appetite for sex
Pearl Thusi is one of South Africa's leading media personalities
Pearl Thusi You have to see model personality's nude Instagram photos
5 Incredible reasons why it is best
Married Sex 5 incredible reasons why it is best