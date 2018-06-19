Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

5 sex positions for football lovers who love to score big

World Cup 2018 5 sex positions for football lovers who love to score big

For that ultimate touchdown, try these sex positions for that big score.

  • Published:
5 sex positions for football lovers who love to score big play

A little something for the football lovers.

(Shapemindsoul)

Related Articles

The D 5 things that are way deeper than the size of your penis
Oral Sex 5 interesting reasons why receiving it is the best
Dry Ejaculation What is a dry orgasm?
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Soccer doesn't last all night, and chances are both of you will be in the mood for releasing some of that tension once the game is over.

Trust us, sex and sports are not all that different because they both involve stimulation, getting sweaty, maybe getting a little rough. So you try these 5 football-inspired sex ideas for that big goal.

 1. The snap

You both start off in a standing position. One partner bends over as though to snap the ball while the other slides his penis in from behind.

5 sex positions for football lovers who love to score big play

The snap

(Bustle)

 

ALSO READ: 3 best sex positions when you have a curved penis

2. The field goal

The female partner lies on her back with her legs up in the air, bent at the knees like goal posts, while you kneel in front and slide your penis inside of her or dives down for some oral sex action.

5 sex positions for football lovers who love to score big play

The field goal

(Askmen)

 

3. The champion

One partner hops on top and rides away while pouring champagne down the front of their body or you take your celebration to delicious new heights by trying a sugary beverage with a yummy flavored lube.

5 sex positions for football lovers who love to score big play

The champion

(Pornxxx)

 

ALSO READ: How to find a condom that fits your penis perfectly

4. The touchdown

He is down on his knees giving you oral sex, while you are standing at the door of the bedroom with your arms on the door frame. If he does a good job, come into the bedroom with him.

5 sex positions for football lovers who love to score big play

The touchdown

(Lelo)

 

5. The halftime show

You can perform for your man with a sexy striptease or lap dance. Then, show how excited you are about the game by climbing onto his lap and riding him with the energy and enthusiasm of a stripper.

5 sex positions for football lovers who love to score big play

The halftime show

(Edenfantasys)

 

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Sex 3 positions you need if he orgasms too quicklybullet
2 Pornhub Nigerian men love searching for big breasts online according...bullet
3 Bowed D 3 best sex positions when you have a curved penisbullet

Hot! Pulse

The ultimate guide to World Cup sex rules
World Cup 2018 The ultimate guide to sex rules
How to find a condom that fits your penis perfectly
Contraceptive How to find a condom that fits your penis perfectly
3 statements that can take your sex life to the next level
Power Of Words 3 statements that can take your sex life to the next level
To master the art of spanking,try these stress-free positions
Sex To master the art of spanking, try these stress-free positions