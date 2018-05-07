5 sex positions for enhanced clitoris stimulation

news

If clitoral excitement is your thing, there are some changes you can make to your favourite positions that will certainly boost your satisfaction level.

However, an extra hand or a toy downtown can do the trick even more than you can imagine.

Below are awesome positions to try tonight for that clitoral stimulation you so desire.

1. Bar open

Most women have their most regular orgasms by leaning back and rubbing, or circling, their clits. So, in order to make it more fun, leap on a bar stool and open your legs. This position gives you free control to rub yourself as you please and this also makes his penetration inside you sense more fun, and this gives him plus he gets to watch exactly how you like to be touched.

2. Edge riding

Start by lying on your back with him flat on top of you, you then align your legs and press them together with his legs on the outside. Rotate your hips gradually and take your time. Just when one or both of you feels close, stop. Then kiss, and caress his back, look into his eyes, repeat this over and over again because the main goal is to get so turned on that even if your clit is not being stimulated the way it should you can still orgasm.

3. The grinder

If you love to grind under the duvet, mount your dude, facing his feet and pressing your vulva on his leg. Both of you can thrust, while you rub against his leg.

4. The electrifying cowgirl

Doing the standard cowgirl can be fun, but if you've not tried the electrifying cowgirl You are definitely missing out on some great pleasure. Lean down and rub against his pubic bone, or have him rub a wet thumb across your clitoris. Better still, for best results, have him wear a cock ring that vibrates for you. It'll also keep him hard as hell.

5. The love tunnel

Imagine the doggy position, but instead of a straight-on pounding, have him slide his dick under you and across your clitoris. Lube up your hand and cup it around his penis to create sort of a substitute vag/handjob thing, and he'll be more than happy to serve you more.