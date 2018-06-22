Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

5 red-alert signs your va-jay-jay is really unhealthy

Vagina 5 red-alert signs your va-jay-jay is really unhealthy

Don't ignore these symptoms especially if it has that fishy odour.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 red-alert signs your va-jay-jay is really unhealthy play

Give your vagina all the attention it deserves.

(Claudia)

Related Articles

Lubricant 5 lube substitutes you should never put in your vagina
Sex 3 positions for anyone who is really good with their mouth
Sex Can you have it with a yeast infection?
Vaginal Tenting Why women can't handle bigger penises at times
Beach Sex 5 positions you can pull off on the sand
Sex 3 non-penetrative positions that will make you drool for more
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A vagina can become unhealthy if it doesn't get all the attention it deserves. The vagina needs to be given the same hygienic attention as any other part of your body.

Your Vagina requires proper cleaning between urine, sweat and being so close to the anus. Cleaning the vagina regularly is critical to prevent dirty bacterial buildup and to avoid the offensive odors that develop throughout the day.

So if you notice a change in the color or odour of your regular discharge, you may have an unhealthy vagina and should seek medical attention.

1. Vaginal dryness

Vaginal dryness and irritation can be a sign of an unhealthy vagina hygiene due to menopause. Menopause can create these symptoms, both inside and outside of the vagina, which may involve skin flaking and irritation associated with mature skin. This can lead to uncomfortable intercourse as well.

ALSO READ: 3 positions for anyone who is really good with their mouth

2. A fishy odour

A fishy odor with extra clear discharge can be a sign of BV, bacterial vaginosis, that is caused by an overgrowth of bacteria and an imbalance of the pH balance of the vagina. BV is very common and easily treatable with antibiotics. Natural remedies include apple cider vinegar douche and changes in diet.

3. Irregular discharge

This is caused by a fungal infection and overgrowth of yeast, and can be caused by taking antibiotics, unbalanced pH, wearing tight non-breathable underwear or clothing, douching, or an unhealthy diet too high in sugars.

Drinking water and eating yogurt are natural remedies to help prevent and treat yeast infections.

4. Burning sensations especially when urinating

This can be a sign of UTI (urinary tract infection) and is often caused by sex. These are also readily treatable with antibiotics.

ALSO READ: 5 different types of vagina women have

5. You have irregular bleeding

Bleeding or spotting that occurs when you're not menstruating can be a hormonal imbalance often caused by birth control methods or stress. It can also be a sign of pregnancy. Bleeding after sex can be a sign of cervical cancer, and you should see your gynecologist right away.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Blowjob 3 stress-free positions that will change what you think about...bullet
2 Maheeda 10 times singer showed off her erotic hottest photos!bullet
3 Sex 3 non-penetrative positions that will make you drool for morebullet

Hot! Pulse

This is the real reason why your man orgasms too fast
Ejaculation This is the real reason why your man orgasms too fast
Again! Model goes completely nude in sexiest Instagram snap
Maheeda Again! Model goes completely nude in sexiest Instagram snap
Can you have sex with a yeast infection?
Sex Can you have it with a yeast infection?
3 sex positions for anyone who is really good with their mouth
Sex 3 positions for anyone who is really good with their mouth