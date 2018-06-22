5 red-alert signs your va-jay-jay is really unhealthy

news

A vagina can become unhealthy if it doesn't get all the attention it deserves. The vagina needs to be given the same hygienic attention as any other part of your body.

Your Vagina requires proper cleaning between urine, sweat and being so close to the anus. Cleaning the vagina regularly is critical to prevent dirty bacterial buildup and to avoid the offensive odors that develop throughout the day.

So if you notice a change in the color or odour of your regular discharge, you may have an unhealthy vagina and should seek medical attention.

1. Vaginal dryness

Vaginal dryness and irritation can be a sign of an unhealthy vagina hygiene due to menopause. Menopause can create these symptoms, both inside and outside of the vagina, which may involve skin flaking and irritation associated with mature skin. This can lead to uncomfortable intercourse as well.

2. A fishy odour

A fishy odor with extra clear discharge can be a sign of BV, bacterial vaginosis, that is caused by an overgrowth of bacteria and an imbalance of the pH balance of the vagina. BV is very common and easily treatable with antibiotics. Natural remedies include apple cider vinegar douche and changes in diet.

3. Irregular discharge

This is caused by a fungal infection and overgrowth of yeast, and can be caused by taking antibiotics, unbalanced pH, wearing tight non-breathable underwear or clothing, douching, or an unhealthy diet too high in sugars.

Drinking water and eating yogurt are natural remedies to help prevent and treat yeast infections.

4. Burning sensations especially when urinating

This can be a sign of UTI (urinary tract infection) and is often caused by sex. These are also readily treatable with antibiotics.

5. You have irregular bleeding

Bleeding or spotting that occurs when you're not menstruating can be a hormonal imbalance often caused by birth control methods or stress. It can also be a sign of pregnancy. Bleeding after sex can be a sign of cervical cancer, and you should see your gynecologist right away.