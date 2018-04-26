news

Consensual masturbation is one of the most popular, sexy time activities. Masturbating is a supposed solo activity and you don't want anyone to see how you masturbate or think it's something people only do alone.

So why show your partner how you please yourself? Well, it is really worth showing how you rock a pillow or twist your body. See 5 reasons masturbating with your lover can be hotter than sex below.

1. It is super hot

Consensual masturbation is hotter and more intimate than regular sex. It also doesn't need the same exposure as sex but you're also sharing something that before now has been just for you. So,since mutual masturbation can feel vulnerable, it also will connect you and your sweetie on an ever deeper level. No matter how long you've been together, you want that for sure.

2. It reveals your masturbating style

A lot of people reach orgasm from masturbating no matter the technique used. This is one of the most common reasons people touch themselves.

Consensual masturbation is you and your partner's chance to see exactly how you both do your solo thing.

3. It will be so sexy to watch

Watching each other masturbate triggers fantasies. It'll inspire endless fantasies for later solo self-pleasure sessions and you can never have too many of those. Watching how you both do it makes you more conversant with their body.

4. It is way faster than sex

If you legit do not have the energy to have sex because of work the next morning you can actually have mutual masturbation because watching each other do it turns you both on. You can kiss a little throughout, lend a hand and you will both orgasm.

5. Beneficial to your health

Masturbation, sex, and orgasm have a lot of health benefits. This means consensual masturbation does too. So, solo or mutual is more likely headed to orgasm and some of the health benefits are - better sleep, happier mood, lower stress, and glowing skin.