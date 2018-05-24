5 positions that are all about your breasts

Don't leave your boobs out of the action, pamper them too because your boobs are a major erogenous zone.
The breasts and nipples are super receptive to touch, they're also an intimate part of your anatomy. So having your partner focus on them can make you feel more connected and also lead to better orgasm.
Therefore, your boobs should get a lot of attention during foreplay and when the action is on. Here are 5 positions to give your boobs the attention it craves.
This position has your partner behind you, placing his hands on the mattress for support. In this twist, your guy leverages himself by holding one or both breasts. As he enters you from behind, he can easily reach down and squeeze and play with your girls.
Your partner lays on his back and you start riding him, he'll have a nice view of your rack moving up and down with each thrust. Tease him by arching your back or keeping your breasts just out of reach, so he can't play with them until you give the go-ahead.
This is when your partner is sitting comfortably on the floor, then face him and lower yourself onto his penis, riding him and supporting yourself by holding his back or shoulders. Your breasts will be close to his body, and as a result, you'll feel close to each other.
Generally, spooning is a comfortable sex position, it allows you to draw out sex and make it longer and lazier and this allows room for plenty of breast play. Just lie on your sides, your partner behind you, and have him caress your breasts and nipples before he enters you.
Lie comfortably on your back and have your guy position his head between your legs. As he goes down on you, encourage him to reach up and play with your breasts with his hands, so his arms are stretched over his head reaching toward you.