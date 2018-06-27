Pulse.ng logo
5 positions everyone should try in their lifetime

Doing the same positions during sex is kind of like watching your favourite movie.

  • Published:
Sex positions.

(Menshealth)

Even though your favourite film may be endlessly amazing, it never hurts to switch things up and try something new. Same goes for sex positions.

Consider one of these 5 orgasm-inducing ways to get your grind on.

1. The pretzel dip

Lie on your right side, while your partner kneels, straddling your right leg and curling your left leg around his left side. With this sex position, you get the deeper penetration of doggy style while still being able to make that important eye contact. And you can also get your partner to rub your clit.

5 positions everyone should try in their lifetime play

The pretzel dip

(Womenshealth)

 

ALSO READ: 3 best positions for huge penises

2. Flatiron

Lie face down on the bed, legs straight, hips slightly raised. This sex position creates a snug fit, so your partner's penis will seem even larger. Some shallow thrusts and deep breathing will help the sex last longer.

5 positions everyone should try in their lifetime play

Flatiron

(Womenshealth)

 

3. The g-whiz

Lie back with your legs resting on each of your partner's shoulders. This sex position is awesome because when you raise your legs, it narrows the vagina and helps target your G-spot. You can also ask your partner to start rocking you in a side-to-side or up-and-down motion. That should bring the penis into direct contact with your G-spot.

5 positions everyone should try in their lifetime play

The g-whiz

(Womenshealth)

 

4. The face-off

Your partner sits on a chair or the edge of the bed; you face him, seated on his lap. During this sex position, you’re in control of the angle and depth of the entry and thrust. Being seated provides support, so it’s great for marathon sex. You can also let your fingers do the talking. Once seated, you can put your hands anywhere on your body or your partner's to make things more interesting.

5 positions everyone should try in their lifetime play

The face-off

(Womenshealth)

 

ALSO READ: 5 tips to make 69 position a mind-blowing session

5. The cowgirl's helper

Similar to the popular cowgirl sex position, you kneel on top, pushing off your partner's chest and sliding up and down the thighs. But your partner helps by supporting some of your weight and grabbing your hips or thighs while he rises to meet each thrust. This sex position puts less stress on your legs, making climaxing easier.  Alternate between shallow and deep thrusting to stimulate different parts of the vagina.

5 positions everyone should try in their lifetime play

The cowgirl's helper

(Womenshealth)

 

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

