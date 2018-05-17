5 meals to get your sex drive to skyrocket spontaneously

news

There are so many different factors that can influence our sexual desire and it could be super frustrating when your partner’s ready to go and you’re not ready to.

From the everyday banana to chocolates, there are plenty of fresh and delicious foods that you can indulge in and will increase your sex drive.

So here are 5 foods to give your sex life that boost it so desires.

1. Chocolates

There is no need for you to get down on bended knee and offer up bars of milk chocolate to the gods for a jolly time between the sheets. All you have to do is head to your closest supermarket and buy several chocolate covered strawberries. They will be sure to delight your partner.

2. Oysters

According to an article published online by The Telegraph, “Casanova, the 18th-century lover who used to breakfast on 50 oysters, has been vindicated by a study that proves they really are aphrodisiacs.”The amino acids found in oysters result in the “production of testosterone in males and progesterone in females” and the “increased levels of those hormones in the blood mean you are more active sexually.”

3. Chili peppers

Chilies have an amazing ability to release endorphins that result in a powerful and energized feeling, making it the perfect recipe to a sexy time in bed. Sprinkle some dried chili flakes over your food.

4. Honey

Honey has been linked to romance and sensuality. With the coming of science and technology, this honey has been proven to not only increase your body’s natural ability to heal, but it also boosts testosterone production in men and estrogen in women. You will, therefore, notice an overall increase in your stamina and sexual desire.

5. Pomegranates

A lot of people are not aware of the many aphrodisiac properties offered by pomegranates, and you will be surprised to note just how effective this delightful fruit is. Pomegranates can increase the testosterone levels, which have a direct relation to sexual desire, increased memory abilities and reduced stress levels.