5 hot places to have sex today apart from the bedroom

Getting it on in different places apart from the bedroom can deepen your relationship.
Check 5 hot places to have that orgasmic sex apart from the bedroom.
Have your woman climb on top the kitchen counter and slide her bum to the edge and then you can enter her as you stand and penetrate. At this point, her pelvis is elevated on the counter which is a perfect position for her g-spot.
Start by sitting forward and she straddles you from the back which can be a super sexy position for an erotic orgasmic feeling.
What feels better than getting clean while trying to get dirty at the same time? Hot yea.....we know! The warm water, bubbles and washing each other makes a very sensual erotic time.
Having sex in the car parked in the garage is super hot. It feels like you returning to your teenage years but without the fear of getting caught.
Sex on the washing machine can feel really sexy. Coupled with the machine vibrating right under you will add a better prop to the whole sexual activity going on.