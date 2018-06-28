5 exact things women want men to do in bed

news

Your sex life might be good, but there always a few things that could make it better.

Guys read below for the truth about what women want in bed.

1. Whisper in their ears

When we're getting our sexy on, we obviously want to feel sexy and when you whisper in our ear how sexy we are, it really gets us going. Tell us why you enjoy being with us and I guarantee we'll reciprocate your efforts.

2. Tell us why you think we're beautiful

Every girl wants to feel beautiful. But it’s not just enough to tell us that we are beautiful. Yes, we love that you think we have a "sexy ass” and “amazing tits,” but while you're under those sheets, we would also like to be reminded of our beautiful smile and our amazing eyes.

3. Ask us what we like

Every single girl has been with at least one guy who was going at it while saying things like, “You like that? Oh yeah baby, you like that!” Um, if you're telling us that we like it, chances are you didn't even bother to ask us. So ask and when you ask us, we want you to really ask us. Don’t make the act of asking a rhetorical ego booster that makes you feel like you're “doing us right.”

4. Lots of foreplay

We want and need foreplay to get us ready for the grand finale. We know you're excited but give us a little time to get there as well. Not to mention that not only does foreplay feel good, but knowing that you're focused on making our entire body tingle will make us want to return the favor.

5. We both finish

If you’re going to cum and then flop down beside us before we finish, we didn’t really need to be there because they make blow-up dolls for that. This sex thing, it takes two people, so make sure both of those people reap the rewards of their participation.