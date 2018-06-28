Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

5 exact things women want men to do in bed

Sex 5 exact things women want men to do in bed

Guys don't miss the mark on these sex moves.

  • Published:
5 exact things women want men to do in bed play

We love foreplay.

(Huffingtonpost)

Related Articles

Climax Techniques that can restore your orgasm
Sex 5 tips to make 69 position a mind-blowing session
Sex 5 positions everyone should try in their lifetime
Coitus 5 ways to have hot quiet sex
Coitus One-minute fix that will lead to better sex instantly
The Big D 3 best positions for huge penises
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Your sex life might be good, but there always a few things that could make it better.

Guys read below for the truth about what women want in bed.

1. Whisper in their ears

When we're getting our sexy on, we obviously want to feel sexy and when you whisper in our ear how sexy we are, it really gets us going. Tell us why you enjoy being with us and I guarantee we'll reciprocate your efforts.

ALSO READ: This is what it means when you get a cum facial

2. Tell us why you think we're beautiful

Every girl wants to feel beautiful. But it’s not just enough to tell us that we are beautiful. Yes, we love that you think we have a "sexy ass” and “amazing tits,” but while you're under those sheets, we would also like to be reminded of our beautiful smile and our amazing eyes.

3. Ask us what we like

Every single girl has been with at least one guy who was going at it while saying things like, “You like that? Oh yeah baby, you like that!” Um, if you're telling us that we like it, chances are you didn't even bother to ask us. So ask and when you ask us, we want you to really ask us. Don’t make the act of asking a rhetorical ego booster that makes you feel like you're “doing us right.”

4. Lots of foreplay

We want and need foreplay to get us ready for the grand finale. We know you're excited but give us a little time to get there as well. Not to mention that not only does foreplay feel good, but knowing that you're focused on making our entire body tingle will make us want to return the favor.

ALSO READ: Techniques that can restore your orgasm

5. We both finish

If you’re going to cum and then flop down beside us before we finish, we didn’t really need to be there because they make blow-up dolls for that. This sex thing, it takes two people, so make sure both of those people reap the rewards of their participation.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Ejaculation This is the real reason why your man orgasms too fastbullet
2 Sex 5 tips to make 69 position a mind-blowing sessionbullet
3 Climax Techniques that can restore your orgasmbullet

Hot! Pulse

How to ask for what you want in bed and have great coitus
Sex How to ask for what you want in bed and have great coitus
5 ways to have hot quiet sex
Coitus 5 ways to have hot quiet sex
5 positions everyone should try in their lifetime
Sex 5 positions everyone should try in their lifetime
3 best positions for huge penises
The Big D 3 best positions for huge penises