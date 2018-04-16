5 erotic foreplay moves to get you really horny

news

Foreplay is the smooching, touching, nibbling, licking, sucking, caressing before the real sexual activity begins. It is just a way to warm up before sex and it is also a very important part of the orgasmic action.

For you to be sexually and mentally connected with your partner, foreplay is very key. So, below are 5 erotic foreplay moves which will eventually lead to an explosive sexual experience.

1. Sex comes after foreplay

Foreplay is a prep for intercourse. Your aim is to stimulate your partner so that all they want is to have sex. They can’t handle the thought of not having sex with you.

2. Pay more attention to your partner

You need to pay more attention to your partner's body. And it is really great if their attention is on you as well. You’ll both be trying to excite each other, and well, that can only lead to a positive outcome.

3. Don't rush it

Foreplay isn't a race. There's absolutely no need rushing foreplay. Take your time and enjoy the moment because it will eventually lead to sex, so take it slow and savour every bit of the licking and touching.

4. What's there turn on

Ask them what turns them on. Trust me, they’re horny, so they’re going to tell you. All you need to do is listen. If you can do that, well, then you’ll be fine with their fantasies.

5. Use your tongue

Use it your tongue while making out, during oral sex, while they’re kissing your body, while you’re caressing theirs. Make use of your tongue at almost any moment, and if you pick a sensitive area *like the earlobes*, it’ll hit their nerve endings and make them even more stimulated.