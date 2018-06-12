Pulse.ng logo
5 different types of vagina women have

Vulva 5 different types of vagina women have

Read on to see if your vagina type made the list.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 different types of vagina women have play

All women have different shapes and sizes of vagina.

(Etsy)

The vagina comes in different shapes and sizes. Unlike the popular belief that the most common vagina is a neat barbie-like package with everything tucked in.

Below are five main types that a lot of women have.

1. The ms. drapes

This is one of the most common shapes. This is when the labia minora peek out from in between the labia majora. While many people think that everything tucked in is common, this regularly-seen package may not be entirely proportional.

5 different types of vagina women have play

The ms. drapes

(Thesun)

 

2. The ms. barbie

This is the unusual shape where the labia minora are totally hidden from view inside the labia majora and despite it being the rarest, many people think that this is what a classic vagina should look like.

5 different types of vagina women have play

The ms. barbie

(Thesun)

 

3. The ms. tulip

This was named ms. tulip because the labia minora looks like a tulip about to bloom. Most women with the ms. tulip shape has a labia minora which is slightly visible between the labia majora.

5 different types of vagina women have play

The ms. tulip

(Thesun)

 

4. The ms. horseshoe

These women have a vagina opening that looks wider at the top and this means that the labia minora is slightly revealed and may be seen.

5 different types of vagina women have play

The ms. horseshoe

(Thesun)

 

5. The ms. puffs

The ms. puffs is similar to ms. barbie but with the lips of the vagina sitting lower on the pubic bone and the surrounding area may be insignificantly more obvious.

5 different types of vagina women have play

The ms. puffs

(Thesun)

 

