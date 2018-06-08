5 common coitus injuries you need to be warned about

Just take a break and breathe.
However, sex requires careful consideration for the organs involved and obviously any reasonable amount of caution.
Below are 5 common sex injuries to look out for.
This happens when your better half performs cunnilingus or fellatio with a tongue laced with spices. They can have a very "hot" effect on the tenderloins and one should, therefore, brush their teeth before engaging in oral sex immediately after a spicy delicacy.
When you decide to get adventurous with your partner, do it with care. Some partners just want to be creative- with their sex toys. And some of them aren't "traditional" sex toys and they end up in the Emergency Rooms in major hospitals have reported odd objects getting stuck in people's rectums. Such as cucumbers. Ensure the correct sex toys are used, lube is sufficiently used and the anus is dilated enough.
This happens when excessive friction causes the skin to break around the sex organs. When fluids run dry, lube should be your best friend.
This happens when ambitious angles are attempted during sex as the boner can only break when it's at full mast.
This happens when male partners use cock-rings. There should be enough room for blood flow when the ring goes around the erect penis.