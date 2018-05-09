Home > Hot! Pulse >

5 best cuddling positions for that sensual night in

Cuddling 5 best positions for that sensual night in

After a session of strenuous lovemaking, you definitely need to cuddle.

5 best cuddling positions for that sensual night in

Cuddling has never felt so good

(Marmalade)

There's only one thing left to do now after an erotic lovemaking. So, apart from getting a glass of water or going to the bathroom, you should cuddle.

So just like sex positions, what works for one person will be wildly not suitable to another. Here's a list of 5 awesome cuddle positions for that cozy night in together.

1. Spooning

Spooning is one of most common cuddling positions or even the best. Spooning doesn't require the participants facing each other. Spooning has many benefits, like allowing for full-body contact, and very pleasant for different partner shapes and sizes, and not forcing you to stare into the other person's eyes the whole time.

Spooning

Spooning

(Askmen)

 

2. Flight magic

Flight magic mimics spooning from the waist up but from the waist down, it's much less prying, as you're free to extend your legs rather than pressing them against your partner's. This is a great option for couples concerned about overheating or over overcrowding.

Flight magic

Flight magic

(Askmen)

 

3. Cradling

This is a great position is great if one of you particularly needs to be lying on your back and it's also good for a face-to-face time without necessarily feeling intrusive.

Cradling

Cradling

(Askmen)

 

4. Twisting

Twisting is a fresh, romantic cuddle that shoves two people together face-first and demands they hang onto each other for dear life. It's the kind of cuddle that should only be undertaken if you really don't care what the other person's breath smells like.

Twisting

Twisting

(Askmen)

 

5. Independence

This is a position that is perfect if you tend to feel more comfortable facing in opposite directions but aren't quite up for twisting. This can be useful after an argument when you want to let the other person know you still love them. All you need do is move over in that direction a little until your backs are touching.

Independence

Independence

(Askmen)

 

