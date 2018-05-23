5 anxious thoughts every woman has had during sex

news

You're not the only one who has had intrusive thoughts like "I want it slower", "I want him to go faster" during sex. However, it is important we recognize how to let go of the thought and concentrate more on feeling sexy.

Below are 5 of the most common intrusive thoughts we all have.

1. "I wish he were a little better at this"

We should be turning ourselves on by helping our partner out. So if you love the way your partner caresses your boobs or strokes your hair, ask for more. Wish your partner would squeeze your booty more, and pay less attention to your breasts?

2. "It feels so dry down there"

Lack of lubrication is normal. But if it’s happening regularly, it’s not normal. Many things can cause vaginal dryness, including stress, hormonal changes, and even medications you're taking. Even if you don't think you need lube, you may be surprised at how the extra slipperiness can spice things up.

3. "I hope this doesn’t take long"

Don't beat yourself up mentally for having these thoughts, but try not to let them run the show. It may help to take the time you need to fully unwind when you get home.

4. "I hope I don't moan my ex's name"

This is a lot different than being hung up on an ex, it’s more about the fear of saying their name because of a past sexual experience that may have been the best for you. But you have to take that thought off the table.

5. "It feels too rough down there"

If the sex is too rough, you have to say so. You should communicate with your partner about what feels best and work together to make sex an enjoyable experience for both of you.