Home > Hot! Pulse >

5 anal foreplay tips you need to know

Anal Sex 5 back door foreplay tips you need to know

Anal foreplay just got way more enjoyable, read on for fun tips.

  • Published:
5 anal foreplay tips you need to know play

Anal foreplay is fun

(Pinterest)

Related Articles

Cowgirl How to ride a man without stress
Sensual Massage 5 techniques that’ll set the mood for sex
Seduction 7 amazing ways to leave him wanting more
Married Sex 5 incredible reasons why it is best
Libido 7 foods to avoid before having great sex
Sex 3 important things you must do after love making
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sometimes, couples skip anal foreplay when it comes to their sex lives. However, a lot of people don't know how enjoyable anal foreplay can be.

Due to the cultural stain in relations to anal sex, that it is unhealthy so many people don't indulge in it. Therefore, couples should give anal foreplay a try because it feels so damn good. So whether you're new to anal play or experienced, below are 5 fun tips.

ALSO READ: 3 positions to make it hotter

1. Butt massage

An erotic butt massage is a good way to loosen up the target. With the gentle massaging and rubbing, control your way from the cheeks to right around the anus. This will help both of you relax before penetration.

2. Make sure to have a vaginal orgasm first

A lot of women find it really nice to have a vaginal orgasm first before starting off the anal foreplay. The anal foreplay helps to relax the body, including the muscles of the anus, which naturally grasp when they are stressed, self-conscious or uncomfortable.

ALSO READ: These are 5 things to do before having sex

3. Lubrication is key

The anus does not have its own natural lubrication, unlike the vagina which does. So, it's better you opt for anal lubricant, which is three-dimensional than regular water-based lubes but still has that wet feel. And the thicker anal lubricant protects you from harmful bacteria and helps with a more comfortable experience.

4. Take a bath together

Taking a bath together ahead, during or after could make anal foreplay more enjoyable and fascinating for one or both of you. While hygiene shouldn’t be an issue, mentally, cleaning each other and touching this area in the shower may make it easier to get turned on and ready for the possibility of penetration.

5. Put in your fingers first

Start by fingering around the rim and perineum. Also, don’t forget the clitoris. Pay attention to the clitoris either with a sex toy or fingers will help her relax into it.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs An associate at Pulse A graduate of History Education and a diploma in Mass Communication. Interests: fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Vagina 5 surprising things men should know about itbullet
2 How To Guide These are 5 things to do before having sexbullet
3 Cowgirl 7 girl on top tips to make sex so much hotterbullet

Hot! Pulse

3 reasons why the clitoris is the best organ ever
Clitoris 3 reasons why it is the best organ ever
3 awkward things that happen to your body when you don't have sex for a while
For Men 3 awkward things that happen to your body when you don't have sex for a while
3 reasons why hand jobs are totally underrated
Handjob 3 reasons why it is totally underrated
10 reasons drunk sex is just better
Drunk Sex 10 reasons why it is just better