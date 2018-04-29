5 amazing health benefits of sperm

Women tend to absorb semen quickly, and its benefits can be quickly discovered in the bloodstream.
Below, are 5 amazing health benefits of semen.
Swallowing semen consistently basis can lower your blood pressure. So, women who swallow their partner's sperm during oral sex often have a much lower risk of having complications during pregnancy that results in super-high blood pressure.
ALSO READ: 3 positions to make it hotter
Sperm really contains melatonin which is a chemical that causes sleep and relaxation. Therefore, if you swallow it or receive it through sex, it will enter your bloodstream and help you sleep off better than some sleeping pills
A teaspoon of the sperm contains over 200 proteins and several helpful vitamins and minerals including vitamin C, calcium, magnesium, nitrogen, phosphorus, vitamin B12 and zinc. So apart from exercise, sex gives you a healthy dose of something good.
ALSO READ: 5 surprising things men should know about it
Semen contains testosterone and this increases libido in both men and women. Testosterone gets absorbed through a woman’s vaginal walls and even through the act of swallowing semen.
Semen boosts anti-anxiety hormones like oxytocin, serotonin, and progesterone. Semen contains a lot of antioxidants to combat oxidative stress.