5 amazing health benefits of sperm

A lot of us don't like to swallow, but it turns out that we should probably start swallowing. So, gobbling up sperm really does have some serious health benefits that's way better than a milkshake.

Below, are 5 amazing health benefits of semen.

1. It can lower your blood pressure

Swallowing semen consistently basis can lower your blood pressure. So, women who swallow their partner's sperm during oral sex often have a much lower risk of having complications during pregnancy that results in super-high blood pressure.

2. You get to sleep better

Sperm really contains melatonin which is a chemical that causes sleep and relaxation. Therefore, if you swallow it or receive it through sex, it will enter your bloodstream and help you sleep off better than some sleeping pills

3. There's a multivitamin in each ejaculation

A teaspoon of the sperm contains over 200 proteins and several helpful vitamins and minerals including vitamin C, calcium, magnesium, nitrogen, phosphorus, vitamin B12 and zinc. So apart from exercise, sex gives you a healthy dose of something good.

4. Increases sex drive

Semen contains testosterone and this increases libido in both men and women. Testosterone gets absorbed through a woman’s vaginal walls and even through the act of swallowing semen.

5. Semen reduces anxiety

Semen boosts anti-anxiety hormones like oxytocin, serotonin, and progesterone. Semen contains a lot of antioxidants to combat oxidative stress.