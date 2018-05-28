Home > Hot! Pulse >

3 ways to overcome climax roadblocks

Orgasm 3 ways to overcome climax roadblocks

Finding your orgasm? Read on for ways to overcome its roadblocks.

  • Published:
3 ways to overcome climax roadblocks play

Concentrate more to have better orgasm

(Blackbuzzworthy)

Related Articles

Oral Sex 5 reasons some guys love to go down on their women
Masturbation 5 incredible techniques every woman should know
Sex 3 positions to help you last longer in bed
Sex 5 things that make you great in bed
Blowjob Things we wish guys knew about it
Sex Less stressful positions all lazy girls will love
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

We all know orgasm is the immediate discharge of stored sexual excitement during the sexual response cycle, resulting in rhythmic muscular contractions in the pelvic region represented by sexual pleasure.

However, it does have some roadblocks and here's how to overcome them below.

1. Having a bad butt day

once a seed of insecurity has been planted in your head, your arousal starts to drift, and you lose the spirit you need to climax. So if this happens, just drown out those body-conscious thoughts with your own moans. Making some serious noise will redirect your focus from the visual to the auditory, so you can enjoy the moment rather than thinking of what your body looks like.

ALSO READ: Reasons it should be part of your self-care routine

2. Trying too hard

When your man’s been going downtown for what feels like forever, and you’re determined to make it worth all the effort. But the longer you both work at it, the further away your orgasm seems to be. So you have to bring an end to making orgasms your objective. Instead, enjoy the pleasure you’re feeling without focusing on the end result.

ALSO READ: Reasons it should be part of your self-care routine

3. Your brain is too occupied

Your brain must be in the game and if it not, there's going to be a problem. There’s no better tension reliever than orgasms oxytocin, the bonding hormone, which is released in large doses after an orgasm, may even reduce your stress level. So fade out the internal issues by concentrating only on the sensations. Tune into what every stroke and touch feels like.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs An associate at Pulse A graduate of History Education and a diploma in Mass Communication. Interests: fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Couch Sex 3 hot positions to rock your lover's boatbullet
2 Masturbating Reasons it should be part of your self-care routinebullet
3 #BigBreastTwitter Check out what ladies on Twitter are saying about...bullet

Hot! Pulse

Fun sex cravings all guys have
His Fantasies Fun sex cravings all guys have
Why having more quickies will improve your sex life
Quickies Why having more of it will improve your sex life
3 biggest reasons you don’t want to sex tonight
Sex 3 biggest reasons you don’t want to have it tonight
5 amazing reasons to have more sex
Sex 5 amazing reasons to have more of it