3 ways to overcome climax roadblocks

We all know orgasm is the immediate discharge of stored sexual excitement during the sexual response cycle, resulting in rhythmic muscular contractions in the pelvic region represented by sexual pleasure.

However, it does have some roadblocks and here's how to overcome them below.

1. Having a bad butt day

once a seed of insecurity has been planted in your head, your arousal starts to drift, and you lose the spirit you need to climax. So if this happens, just drown out those body-conscious thoughts with your own moans. Making some serious noise will redirect your focus from the visual to the auditory, so you can enjoy the moment rather than thinking of what your body looks like.

2. Trying too hard

When your man’s been going downtown for what feels like forever, and you’re determined to make it worth all the effort. But the longer you both work at it, the further away your orgasm seems to be. So you have to bring an end to making orgasms your objective. Instead, enjoy the pleasure you’re feeling without focusing on the end result.

3. Your brain is too occupied

Your brain must be in the game and if it not, there's going to be a problem. There’s no better tension reliever than orgasms oxytocin, the bonding hormone, which is released in large doses after an orgasm, may even reduce your stress level. So fade out the internal issues by concentrating only on the sensations. Tune into what every stroke and touch feels like.