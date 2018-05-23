3 ways to deal with painful sex

news

When you're in the mood and your partner is ready to hit the sheets, but then you feel it ache, and itchy down there.

Having pain during sex is one of the most common things but most of the time, it's caused by something temporary that can be treated.

1. Outside of your vagina is irritated

Personal care products can cause this. But if irritation and redness on your outer vulva are keeping you from enjoying the action, blame a bad reaction on a personal care product that made contact with the area such as soap or perfumes. For quick healing, leave the area alone for a day or two until the irritation subsides.

2. It itches down there and there's discharge

Discharge can be a sign that an infection is causing the pain. But trying to figure out which infection it is can be a problem. If the discharge is white, thick, and super itchy, it's probably a yeast infection, an overgrowth of the yeast that normally settles the vagina. So you have to check in with your doctor, though an over-the-counter antifungal cream can cure a yeast infection too.

3. Feeling pain to the side, mid-thrust

Ovarian cysts can cause a stabbing pain that can be pretty severe before subsiding. Your partner can accidentally hit this during thrusting. So if you feel this jab, you definitely want to let your doctor know