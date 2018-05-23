Home > Hot! Pulse >

3 ways to deal with painful sex

Painful Sex 3 ways to deal with this problem

Your anatomy can make sex hurt, but the good news is, the symptoms can be treated.

  • Published:
3 ways to deal with painful sex play

Painful sex can kill the sensual moment

(Thenation)

Related Articles

Pulse List 8 reasons why morning sex is the best
Pulse List Can these 5 food items truly make your vagina sweeter?
For Ladies 7 sexy ways to up your foreplay game
1 Minute Men 5 sensual sex positions for longer love-making
The Missionary 7 things guys totally hate about this sex position
How To Guide 5 shocking things to do with the balls during sex
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When you're in the mood and your partner is ready to hit the sheets, but then you feel it ache, and itchy down there.

Having pain during sex is one of the most common things but most of the time, it's caused by something temporary that can be treated.

1. Outside of your vagina is irritated

Personal care products can cause this. But if irritation and redness on your outer vulva are keeping you from enjoying the action, blame a bad reaction on a personal care product that made contact with the area such as soap or perfumes. For quick healing, leave the area alone for a day or two until the irritation subsides.

ALSO READ: 3 harmful things you should never do to it

2. It itches down there and there's discharge

Discharge can be a sign that an infection is causing the pain. But trying to figure out which infection it is can be a problem. If the discharge is white, thick, and super itchy, it's probably a yeast infection, an overgrowth of the yeast that normally settles the vagina. So you have to check in with your doctor, though an over-the-counter antifungal cream can cure a yeast infection too.

ALSO READ: 5 things women do just before sex but never admit it

3. Feeling pain to the side, mid-thrust

Ovarian cysts can cause a stabbing pain that can be pretty severe before subsiding. Your partner can accidentally hit this during thrusting. So if you feel this jab, you definitely want to let your doctor know

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs An associate at Pulse A graduate of History Education and a diploma in Mass Communication. Interests: fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Wonder Woman ! Ways to help him Last longer in bedbullet
2 Libido Surprising things that can increase your sex drivebullet
3 Get Kinky! 5 weird sex acts you should trybullet

Hot! Pulse

5 reasons you should have sex during that time of the month
Period Sex 5 reasons you should do 'it' during that time of the month
Do this every night to have better coitus
Sex Do this every night to have better love making
5 anxious thoughts every woman has had during sex
Awkward 5 anxious thoughts every woman has had during sex
Unbelievable reasons it hurts during coitus
Sex 5 unbelievable reasons it hurts during coitus