3 unique positions to try all day

Marathon sex with these positions means extreme fun

If having marathon sex has always been on your sexual bucket list, then you should try it today.

For that erotic marathon sex, you need these few things - a lot of free time, lots of energy, lots of lubrication and if need be, you can get some booze and water.

Below are 3 awesome positions to try all day.

1. Roomathon

You do it in every room of the house because it's going to be a long day.  Start by finding a piece of furniture in each room and then he bends you over and takes you from behind. When someone's just about to finish, move yourselves to another room and also take breaks to gather more energy.

2. The spooning Interludes

Sleep in the spooning position with him still hard inside you and his hand cupping you. He will definitely go soft and slip out, you'll shift positions and such, but whenever you wake up in the night, reach over and give each other a few slow strokes or share a lazy thrust or two.

3. Soul squeeze gazer

Having marathon is all about the slow burn, turning it up and finding positions that are arousing but not too stimulating. But the usual issue with seated positions is that they are hard to get much thrusting happening which is a good thing when you're marathoning.

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs An associate at Pulse A graduate of History Education and a diploma in Mass Communication. Interests: fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

