3 tips to make 69 position a remarkable adventure

69 position is an adventurous position when it comes to sex positions.

So you have to position yourself right and it can be quite challenging, but considering it's the one time that giving oral doesn't equal sacrificing your own pleasure, it's safe to say trying it is worth it.

Here are 3 ways to make it more adventurous.

1. Switch baith

Starting your 69 position with spooning is one of the best ways to start. Have him lie on his back as you sit up and turn to face his feet. Pass your leg over his body so that your pelvis is hovering over his chest, then slowly lower yourself back and down.

2. Be in charge

Keep it relaxed and sensual by having your guy lie on the bed so that his head's hanging slightly over the edge. Stand on the floor over him, and as you kiss and massage his upper half, slowly crawl your way down his body until you're both in position.

3. Make use of your hands

There's plenty more body to explore as you're going down on each other. Not only can your hands pleasure the other hot spots such as his testicles and perineum but they can also be put to good use when your mouth needs a breather.