Home > Hot! Pulse >

3 tips to make 69 position a remarkable adventure

69 Position 3 tips to make it a remarkable adventure

It's actually better to give and also receive at the same time.

  • Published:
3 tips to make 69 position a remarkable adventure play

3 tips to make 69 position a remarkable adventure

(Wikimedia Commons )

Related Articles

How To Guide 5 ways to handle a woman’s breasts during sex
Sex Marathon 3 unique positions to try all day
Clitoris 5 sex positions for enhanced stimulation
Cunnilingus How to eat it like a professional
How to Guide Know how to stimulate all your partner’s senses during sex
Sex 5 reasons why it can unquestionably get better with age
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

69 position is an adventurous position when it comes to sex positions.

So you have to position yourself right and it can be quite challenging, but considering it's the one time that giving oral doesn't equal sacrificing your own pleasure, it's safe to say trying it is worth it.

Here are 3 ways to make it more adventurous.

ALSO READ: 3 fabulous tips to turn a girl on and make her horny

1. Switch baith

Starting your 69 position with spooning is one of the best ways to start. Have him lie on his back as you sit up and turn to face his feet. Pass your leg over his body so that your pelvis is hovering over his chest, then slowly lower yourself back and down.

2. Be in charge

Keep it relaxed and sensual by having your guy lie on the bed so that his head's hanging slightly over the edge. Stand on the floor over him, and as you kiss and massage his upper half, slowly crawl your way down his body until you're both in position.

ALSO READ: 3 sweet ways to do the nasty in your kitchen

3. Make use of your hands

There's plenty more body to explore as you're going down on each other. Not only can your hands pleasure the other hot spots such as his testicles and perineum but they can also be put to good use when your mouth needs a breather.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs An associate at Pulse A graduate of History Education and a diploma in Mass Communication. Interests: fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Anal Sex 5 things women hate about itbullet
2 Wedding Night 3 sex positions to try outbullet
3 Lazy sex Simple sex positions for the extremely lazybullet

Hot! Pulse

How important is it for men to give head?
Oral Sex How important is it for men to give head?
3 skills to give her ultimate orgasms using only your tongue
Oral Sex 3 skills to give her ultimate orgasms using only your tongue
Pulse Opinion Sex is banned in camps but corps members still do it in the bushes
3 intriguing ways mirrors can improve your sex life
Mirrors 3 intriguing ways it can improve your sex life