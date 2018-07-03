3 things you never realized you should be doing during sex

It’s okay, it’s normal to get swept up in the moment and not think about other things.
Obviously, if you’re having fun when you’re having sex, and you and your partner are being safe, you will still have a great time. But, there are little things that will actually make it better. Below are what you should be doing during sex.
Sex is exhausting. You work up a sweat and can get super dehydrated, so you want to be sure to keep water nearby. Yes, it might seem silly to stop sex to have some water, but it's really important.
There are fluids all over, and that can stain your sheets. It sounds weird, but you should have a towel around to clean up and wet stuff that can appear during sex.
The most important thing you can do after sex is going to the bathroom. Sex can introduce a lot of bacteria into your vagina, and you'll want to get that out of your system ASAP. Peeing after sex will help get that nasty bacteria out so that you can be healthy and safe.
Don't just lay there - tell your partner exactly what you want. Sex really should be fun, and you should make sure you're communicating with your partner while you're getting it on.
Even if you've had sex with this person before, a simple "is this okay" is important when you're trying out a new sex position or anything, really. You want to make sure your partner is comfortable with what you guys are doing, and they should do the same for you!