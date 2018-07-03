3 things you never realized you should be doing during sex

news

Sex is enjoyable and exciting, and when you’re getting it on, you don’t really have time to think about other things, like how much noise you’re making. But sometimes, you need to take a second to actually think about what you’re doing.

Obviously, if you’re having fun when you’re having sex, and you and your partner are being safe, you will still have a great time. But, there are little things that will actually make it better. Below are what you should be doing during sex.

1. Keep water close to you

Sex is exhausting. You work up a sweat and can get super dehydrated, so you want to be sure to keep water nearby. Yes, it might seem silly to stop sex to have some water, but it's really important.

2. Have a towel near you

There are fluids all over, and that can stain your sheets. It sounds weird, but you should have a towel around to clean up and wet stuff that can appear during sex.

3. Pee immediately

The most important thing you can do after sex is going to the bathroom. Sex can introduce a lot of bacteria into your vagina, and you'll want to get that out of your system ASAP. Peeing after sex will help get that nasty bacteria out so that you can be healthy and safe.

4. Tell them what you want

Don't just lay there - tell your partner exactly what you want. Sex really should be fun, and you should make sure you're communicating with your partner while you're getting it on.

5. Consent is key

Even if you've had sex with this person before, a simple "is this okay" is important when you're trying out a new sex position or anything, really. You want to make sure your partner is comfortable with what you guys are doing, and they should do the same for you!