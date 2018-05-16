Home > Hot! Pulse >

3 things to tell your man that will blow his mind

It takes far more than direct communication to take your sex life to the next level.

There are specific scripts and phrases to help you talk your way into fewer fights, hotter sex, tighter bonds and even much better orgasm.

Below are things you need to say if you want to take things to the next level in the bedroom.

ALSO READ: 3 new positions you should know about

1. I had a sexy dream about you last night

Bringing up something new you want to try or want more of in bed can be uncomfortable. So blame it on your subconscious. Men like it when a woman shows she's been thinking about sex apart from when she's actually having sex, also when a woman Includes specifics like- what you are wearing to really paint him an erotic picture and turn that dream into a reality.

2. I love it when you do that

Stick to compliments about moves of his that you're into. Sex is the rawest, unadulterated expression of a relationship, so just say what you're actually feeling. If words are too distracting at the moment, let out some moans of pleasure instead.

ALSO READ: Simple sex positions for the extremely lazy

3. I'm not wearing any pant and i can't wait for you to get home

You can send him this text when he's still at work. It will have a stronger effect than telling him that when you are together. It's a teaser for what he has to look forward to.

