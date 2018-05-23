3 things that happen to your vagina when you stop having sex

news

Apart from sex being fun, having regular great sex boosts your immune system, reduces stress levels, lowers your blood pressure, and reduces your risk of heart attack.

However, it depends on how much effort you put into it because intercourse also kinda counts as a form of exercise.

But not every woman has an active sex life due to religious reason, voluntary celibacy, or lack of a suitable partner. So below are things that happen to your vagina when you don't have sex.

1. The lockdown

Most times, lack of sex can make the vaginal muscles get so contracted that can make thrusting a bit difficult. However, this condition is called vaginismus, and there are different reasons why it happens. Sometimes it can just be random or it could be after rape. So seeing a gynecologist to get a diagnosis can really help and going through a series of gentle exercises.

2. Where's my sex drive

When you stop having orgasms for a long period of time, it's natural for your body to reject sexual acts. While that lack of lust may seem like a blessing in disguise, you also lose all health benefits that sex provides. So in order to get your mojo back, regular masturbation practice by yourself or with a partner your body will thank you for all the endorphins.

3. The vaginal downgrade

After childbearing years, sex might seem like it should become less important, but that shouldn't be the case, as the amount of estrogen a woman produces drops drastically during menopause, and the vagina and vulva have more estrogen receptors than any other part of the body. So since an inactive sex life can cause vaginal atrophy, that means the walls of the vagina dry out and become thin, so they're more apt to tear.