Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

3 sweet positions to try if sex is painful

Sex 3 sweet positions to try if it is painful

Read on for positions to try if things don't feel the way they should.

  • Published:
3 sweet positions to try if sex is painful play

Try these fun positions for painless sex.

(Madailygist)

Related Articles

Sex 3 things you should never say while doing it
Anal Sex 7 new ways to enjoy it
Car Sex 3 positions to try out in your ride
Squirt Incredible ways to make her cum easily during sex
Erectile Dysfunction Everything you need to know about it
Squirting 5 incredible facts you should know about it
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sex can be painful for all sorts of reasons which includes medical conditions and also due to psychological issues.

There are also times your body might not naturally produce enough lubrication or not just found the positions that work best for you.

Below are some positions to help you deal with painful sex.

ALSO READ: Why having more of it will improve your sex life

1. C-stroke

Have him lie on his side while facing him with one knee bent between you, the other over his back. Hold onto the base of his penis, reducing his length while keeping his sensation of being fully inside you.

3 sweet positions to try if sex is painful play

C-stroke

(Cosmopolitan)

 

2. The tilt-a-whirl

Lie flat on your belly and spread your legs a little wider than shoulder length. This angle makes him feel amazing but never feels like you're being pierced by his gigantic penis. If you need to back off a little, tilt your hips down.

3 sweet positions to try if sex is painful play

Tilt-a-whirl

(Cosmopolitan)

 

ALSO READ: 3 hot positions to rock your lover's boat

3. Happy ending

Let yourself relax, slowly spreading your legs as you get more into it. Then slowly slide back, bending your knees and lifting your ass up until you're on his lap, arms still stretched out in front of you and legs on either side of him. Place his hand on your clit while you rock your hips and ride him erotically.

3 sweet positions to try if sex is painful play

Happy ending

(Cosmopolitan)

 

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Vulva 5 different types of vagina women havebullet
2 Sex How to have it in public without getting caughtbullet
3 Sex 3 instructional positions for clueless partners in bedbullet

Hot! Pulse

3 positions you should finish with for an orgasmic grand finale
Sex 3 positions you should finish with for an orgasmic grand finale
Health benefits of self-stimulation
Masturbation Incredible health benefits of self-stimulation
5 things you need to know about morning wood
The D 5 things you need to know about morning wood
Essential reasons why you should have sex tonight
Sex Essential reasons why you should have sex tonight