3 steamy sex positions for people who like to watch

Mirror Sex 3 steamy positions for people who like to watch

Wanna see how good you're looking while going downtown together? Then you should get in here.

Watching each other have sex can be so magical

Watching your own sex tape live is one of the hottest things two people having sex will truly appreciate.

You will definitely fall in love with the sexual visuals which can be a huge turn-on for both of you.

1. Subjugating

Having sex in front of a mirror is all kinds of hot. Change the usual by bending over a bathroom sink and watching in the mirror as he takes you from behind. You can watch his eyes start to lose focus as he gets closer or, if you're into consensual power games, he can pull your head back by the hair and say filthy things to you.

Subjugating

2. The full frontal fold

Climb on top of him while he sits with his legs straight. Then lean back as far as you can all way back on his legs or resting your weight on your arms. He can run his hands up your chest or rub your clit.

The full frontal fold

3. Box seat

Straddle your partner, facing their feet then lie forward onto your elbows. Shake your ass as you ride them, pausing every once in a while to withdraw almost completely so they can watch and feel you taking em in again.

Box seat

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs An associate at Pulse A graduate of History Education and a diploma in Mass Communication. Interests: fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

