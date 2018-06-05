3 steamy sex positions for people who like to watch

news

Watching your own sex tape live is one of the hottest things two people having sex will truly appreciate.

You will definitely fall in love with the sexual visuals which can be a huge turn-on for both of you.

ALSO READ: Fascinating things all women should know about it

1. Subjugating

Having sex in front of a mirror is all kinds of hot. Change the usual by bending over a bathroom sink and watching in the mirror as he takes you from behind. You can watch his eyes start to lose focus as he gets closer or, if you're into consensual power games, he can pull your head back by the hair and say filthy things to you.

2. The full frontal fold

Climb on top of him while he sits with his legs straight. Then lean back as far as you can all way back on his legs or resting your weight on your arms. He can run his hands up your chest or rub your clit.

ALSO READ: 5 things that make it darker

3. Box seat

Straddle your partner, facing their feet then lie forward onto your elbows. Shake your ass as you ride them, pausing every once in a while to withdraw almost completely so they can watch and feel you taking em in again.