3 solo sex positions every woman should try

It's a good idea to masturbate regularly, most especially when bae ain't in town. And it's also a great plan to mix it up every once in awhile.

Below are 3 ways to go beyond the regular solo styles you might be familiar with.

1. The OMG!

Start with one finger, circle your clit and, at the same time, use a finger from the other hand to circle the entrance to your pussy. The lower hand circles at a slower pace so there's a sync.

2. The pretending lover

Place a dildo on a chair or on your bed and grind on it wildly, rubbing yourself as you go. Get into it and let yourself go, then rock your hips against that dildo sexily and moan loudly. Even if you can't come with penetration, it can feel so good to be penetrated.

3. The mirror wonder

Seat yourself in front of a full-length mirror and pour lube over your nipples and play with your boobs, sliding your hands over them, squeezing and just generally figuring out what you like. Take more lube and pour it over your belly, your inner thighs, and gradually on your vulva. Open wide and really look at yourself. Watch how you get wet when you're really turned on.