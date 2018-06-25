Pulse.ng logo
3 sex positions you can do under a blanket when it's cold

Enjoy, and best of luck keeping off the chill by having sex.

  • Published:
3 sex positions you can do under a blanket when it's cold play

Get under the blanket right away.

(Entertainmentgh)

Having sex during the rainy season is kind of the ultimate fun part of any other season. This is because you’re stuck inside with your partner. But when it’s cold as all hell outside, the last thing you want to do is take your clothes off.

So you can introduce a blanket during sex, and we promise it can be really hot. Below are 3 sex positions you can easily do under a blanket when it’s really cold outside.

1. The mid-cold missionary

Missionary is an easy position to pull off under a blanket. Have your partner climb on top of you and pull the covers over him or her to the shoulders. You can even use your hands to secure the blanket to the bed if it should slip. And for extra clitoral stimulation, put a few pillows underneath your butt for lift.

3 sex positions you can do under a blanket when it's cold play

The mid-cold missionary

(Womenshealthmag)

 

2. The snuggled spooning

Lie on your side and have your partner lie behind you. Pull the covers up and get cozy before you start having sex from behind. A classic spoon is a great sex position for the cold for a number of reasons, but the most obvious is its close proximity to cuddling. You can also hang your legs over his or her side and open your knees. You’ll have optimal clit access while keeping this lazy position intact.

3 sex positions you can do under a blanket when it's cold play

The snuggled spooning

(Womenshealthmag)

3. The cocooned cowgirl

When it’s so cold, the last thing you might want to do is get on top during sex. To make the cowgirl sex position easier and warmer, try this: lie flat against your partner, placing your elbows on either side of their face. You’ll be able to set the pace and get as much attention to your clitoris as you want. Grinding is so much better than bouncing.

3 sex positions you can do under a blanket when it's cold play

The cocooned cowgirl

(Womenshealthmag)

 

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

