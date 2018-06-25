3 sex positions that will hit your g-spot always

news

If a woman's best friend is the clitoris, then the G-spot is that friend who comes to town less often.

Basically, the G-spot orgasm is less reliable, but it's oh-so-good when it shows up. Your G-spot is actually part of the whole structure of your clitoris, which extends three to five inches inside you along the vaginal canal.

However, not every woman will have a G-spot orgasm, and that's totally normal. So conduct your own personal research tonight with these sexy moves that target your G-spot.

1. The soft serve

Get into the spooning position with him as the big spoon. Bring your knees up slightly and have him enter you from behind. This position provides the perfect angle for his penis to reach that front wall where your G-spot is. Have him aim for that, and you can also lean forward more and push yourself back into him to get there.

2. The girl on fire

Think of this as a modified cowgirl. Have your partner lie flat on his back, and then lie on top of him, rather than sit straight up. This position is great for stimulating your G-spot and clit for an incredible orgasm. Try rotating your hips until you find that sweet spot.

3. Open sesame

Lie on your left side as he straddles your left leg. Curl your right leg around his waist. You're more relaxed in this position, so he controls the action. That way you can focus on guiding him to thrust toward your G-spot.