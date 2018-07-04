3 sex positions for new parents

news

Congratulations on having a new baby! Of course, now that you’re moms and dads, you're super tired all the time, stressed like you’ve never experienced in your life, and you’ll probably forget what it’s like to be a sexual being.

This is a small price to pay for bringing a new life into the world, but we’ve got you covered. Below are 3 sex positions for busy and exhausted parents because you deserve an orgasm.

ALSO READ: 3 things you never realized you should be doing during sex

1. Intimate mutual masturbation

Getting yourself off with your partner is hot even when you’re not parents, but let’s be real, masturbating might truly be the only thing you have the energy for right now. That’s completely fine. Grab your vibrator and lie back. Have your partner lie next to you. Make sure you each have a nice view of the other.

2. Classic spoon

Never before have we had such an unbelievable excuse to use our favourite lazy sex position. Have your partner spoon you from behind and enter you. Relax with one arm behind your head. This way you can rock against the wand while simultaneously enjoying penetration.

ALSO READ: 3 tips on how to enjoy anal fingering

3. Sideways oral sex

This is your classic 69, but only better. Instead of mounting your partner from the top, give each other oral sex on your side. Just be sure you lift your superior leg slightly so as not to suffocate anyone. This is an easy position for when you’re feeling playful, but still, need to keep it simple and straightforward.